New York City Man Arrested in Beacon

Charged with burglary at Looper’s Plaza

A New York City man was arrested in Beacon on Wednesday (Dec. 13) for burglary and has been turned over to the New York Police Department, which had an outstanding warrant for the man for burglary.

Beacon police responded to Looper’s Plaza (1020 Wolcott Ave.) Wednesday morning to investigate the burglary of a business that had previously occurred. While on scene, the police said in a statement that it was evident that another business had damage to a glass door. Security footage was reviewed and revealed a suspect, 29-year-old Ronald L. Johnson, who was located and arrested later that day.

Johnson was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, also a class D felony; one count of third-degree attempted burglary, a class E felony; and one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and held pending arraignment. While in a holding cell, police said that Johnson repeatedly kicked the cell door in an attempt to damage it. He was additionally charged with one count of fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

Johnson was arraigned in City Court, released on his own recognizance and turned over to NYPD officers to answer the warrant for second-degree burglary.