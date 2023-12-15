Varsity Roundup: Beacon

WRESTLING — After starting its season with a home loss to Valley Central, 46-24, on Dec. 6, Beacon fell at Kingston on Wednesday (Dec. 13), 45-19. Jude Betancourt won at 152 pounds (10-1), Aiden Buggs at 160 pounds (6-1) and Nixon Salinas Jr. at 190 pounds by pin.

Photos by Cadence Heeter

Nixon Salinas Jr.

Mace Morrow

Jude Betancourt

Jude Betancourt

Earlier against Valley Central, Betancourt won by pin at 152 pounds and Charles Flynn won by pin at 285 pounds. The Bulldogs open league play on Monday (Dec. 18), hosting Goshen.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After winning their home opener on Dec. 4 over Washingtonville, the Bulldogs have lost three in a row on the road, defeated at Lourdes, 95-33, and New Paltz, 74-69, last week and at Port Jervis, 50-47, on Tuesday (Dec. 12). Beacon (1-3) will travel to Monroe-Woodbury on Thursday (Dec. 21) before heading to a tournament at Lourdes on Dec. 27.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 3-0 on the season behind strong defense. The Bulldogs knocked off Burke Catholic, 62-19, on Dec. 8 behind 14 points from Reilly Landisi, followed by Shadaya Fryar (10), Rayana Taylor (10, plus 10 rebounds) and Rory LaDue (8).

On Monday (Dec. 11), Beacon won at Cornwall, 53-33. Landisi had 17 points and five steals; Daveya Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. The girls will host Chester on Tuesday (Dec. 19) and Sullivan West Central on Thursday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

WINTER TRACK — It was a productive day at West Point for the Bulldogs as they competed Dec. 9 in a meet organized by the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association. For the girls, Kyla Richardson placed third in the high jump, reaching 4-6, and Isabella Migliore placed seventh in the 600 meters in 1:50.67.

For the boys, Zachary Schetter was sixth in long jump at 18-5.5 and seventh in triple jump at 36-9.5. In the pole vault, August Wright and Alex Young placed sixth at 9-0 and ninth at 8-0, respectively. The top boys’ runner was Rubio Castagna-Torres, who finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.66 seconds. The Bulldogs will compete Dec. 22 in the Section IX Holiday Classic at The Armory in New York City.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs had back-to-back wins, defeating Rhinebeck, 110-51, on Dec. 7, with first-place finishes by Bryce Manning in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.91; Ronnie Anzovino in the 50 freestyle in 24.45; Imroz Ali in the 100 freestyle in 55.72; Anzovino in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.43; and Alistair Cunningham in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.49.

Beacon followed that by beating Lourdes, 96-60, at home on Tuesday (Dec. 12), with top finishes by Cunningham in the 200-meter individual medley in 2:44.43; Manning in the 50 freestyle in 26.16 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.92; Anzovino in the 100 freestyle in 56.38; and Fionn Fehilly in the 500 freestyle in 6:02.85.

The team hosted Red Hook on Thursday (Dec. 14) and will host Newburgh on Tuesday (Dec. 19).