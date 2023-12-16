Select incidents from October

Beacon police officers responded to 752 calls, including 37 vehicle crashes and eight domestic disputes.

Sunday, Oct. 1

A vehicle illegally parked on Main Street was impounded.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered.

A Main Street caller reported a fall she had suffered.

After a warrant check on East Main Street, Emmanuel Ramos, 34, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. Ramos was also processed on open bench warrants.

Monday, Oct. 2

A Main Street caller reported being harassed by someone she knew.

After a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Wolcott Avenue, Erik O. Santiago, 22, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

A North Walnut Street caller reported multiple individuals fighting.

Thursday, Oct. 5

A caller reported being harassed by someone he knew.

A Lydia Drive caller reported that someone stole items from her vehicle after breaking a window.

A Main Street caller reported damage to his fence as the result of a hit-and-run.

Sunday, Oct. 8

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Sayaka Lukyanchuk, 42, of New Windsor, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

After a dispute on Main Street, David C. Mahoney, 53, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

A caller reported that her Social Security number had been stolen.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

After an incident on Roundtree Court, Kyle D. Resto, 29, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

An officer was dispatched after a report of an unregistered trailer in the municipal parking lot on Churchill Street. The trailer was impounded.

Patrick T. Murphy, 33, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt.

Craig A. Twyman, 23, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Beekman Street caller reported receiving hostile letters from an unknown individual.

Friday, Oct. 13

A caller reported a hit-and-run at the intersection of Fishkill Avenue and Mill Street. A suspect, Tonya L. Faust, 36, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Saturday, Oct. 14

A South Cedar Street caller reported a landlord/tenant dispute.

Monday, Oct. 16

A Mason Circle caller reported being harassed by someone that she attempted to do business with. The suspect was advised to cease contact.

After a traffic stop on South Chestnut Street, Leandra G. Echi, 25, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

A South Chestnut Street caller reported that items had been taken from his home by someone he knew.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Hector R. Colon III, 24, of Beacon, was processed on a probation warrant.

Thursday, Oct. 19

After an incident on St. Luke’s Place, Emmanuel Ramos, 34, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant and also charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Officers responded to a call for an auto crash on Wolcott Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Officers responded to a call for an assault on Main Street.

A Monell Place caller reported that two people had mistakenly entered her home.

Monday, Oct. 23

After a traffic stop on Teller Avenue, Elsa E. Polanco-Laracuente, 33, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

After a traffic stop on Route 9D, Kathleen M. McDowell, 47, of Newburgh, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

After a traffic stop on Talbot Avenue, Heather C. Cabrera, 24, of Campbell Hall, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Beacon officers were twice dispatched to assist other agencies.

Thursday, Oct. 26

A caller reported damage to her car as the result of a hit-and-run on Matteawan Road. A suspect was located.

A Main Street caller reported that packages had been taken from her property.

Friday, Oct. 27

A Main Street caller reported being harassed by a person she knew.

A Commerce Street caller reported that a phone line was fraudulently added to his bill.

Sunday, Oct. 29

A vehicle that was illegally parked on Main Street was impounded.

Monday, Oct. 30

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

An East Main Street caller reported being the victim of a Facebook scam.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.