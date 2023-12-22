Mold discovered in children’s are

Programs at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison have been canceled through at least Dec. 31 because of the discovery of mold in the children’s room. 

Dede Farabaugh, the Desmond-Fish director, said the mold was found in a vent last week, prompting the library to test the entire building. While it awaits those results, it has brought in portable air scrubbers.

One event that was canceled was a jigsaw puzzle exchange scheduled for Dec. 14. Many people showed up anyway, exchanging puzzles on the front porch.

