Thomas McCullough, 62, of Garrison, died Dec. 15 at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Brooklyn, the son of John and Dorothy McCullough. Tom attended Brooklyn College and went into financial services. In 1992 he married Carol Fetcho, of Douglaston, and soon after, the couple moved to Garrison.

Tom referred to Garrison as a little patch of heaven and appreciated everything his town had to offer, especially the little chapel by the water, St. Joseph’s. He was a lover of nature, hiking, biking, history, “dad jokes” and sharing stories of his family with others.

Along with his wife of 31 years, Tom is survived by his children, Connor McCullough and Caitlin Horner (William); and his granddaughter, Brooke Horner, whom he called his “little princess.” He is also survived by his siblings: John McCullough (Amy Wilson), Dorothy Eidinger (John), Cornelius McCullough (Gail) and Patrick McCullough (AnnMarie).

A funeral Mass was held Dec. 22 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering (mskcc.org).