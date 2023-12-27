Brittney Lynn Turner passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brittney was a resident of Beacon and was born in Cold Spring on April 26, 1978. She graduated from Haldane High School in 1996 and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from American University in Washington, D.C. During her time at American University, Brittney studied abroad in Madrid, Spain, and upon graduation she enjoyed the summer traveling through Europe.

Brittney worked in New York City in the corporate office at Tiffany & Co before deciding to pursue her dream of working in the medical field. As a child Brittney was diagnosed with leukemia and often spoke of how the care she received as a child sparked her interest in becoming a nurse. Brittney received her nursing degree from New York University in Manhattan, and during that time traveled to Africa to care for AIDS patients. Upon her return, she worked in the children’s intensive care unit at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

For the last 14 years Brittney worked at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers as a registered nurse at the Hope Center where she was promoted to head nurse. Brittney was dedicated to the care of those living with HIV and HepC, and beloved by both her co-workers and clients.

Brittney is survived by her beloved sister, Megan Turner, and her niece, Mikyla Morgan. She had many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Brittney is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Turner of Cold Spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., Beacon, New York. A Celebration of Brittney’s Life will be planned for a later date at the convenience of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit LibbyFuneralHome.com.