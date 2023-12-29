BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils traveled to Valhalla on Dec. 21, coming home with a 56-46 win. Haldane got off to a fast start, holding the Vikings scoreless for the first six minutes of the game and leading by nine points at the half and the end of the third quarter.

Valhalla fought back in the fourth quarter, cutting the Haldane lead to three points with three minutes left in the game. But the Vikings missed crucial free throws, which allowed Haldane to hang on.

Matt Nachamkin, who will play next season for Williams College, finished with 31 points, followed by Luke Bozsik, newly called up from the junior varsity squad, who scored 10 off the bench.

Coach Joe Virgadamo was happy with the win but said his Blue Devils need to continue to work on their rebounding.

Haldane (4-1) hosted Chester on Thursday (Dec. 28) and will be at home again on Thursday (Jan. 4) against North Salem at 6:15 p.m.

WINTER TRACK — Haldane competed on Wednesday (Dec. 27) in the Pearl River Holiday Festival at Rockland Community College in Suffern. Jake Thomas was second among 75 runners from smaller schools in the 55-meter dash in 7.32, while Merrick Williams was sixth in 7.54. For the girls, Samantha Thomas was eighth among 141 small-school runners in the 55-meter dash in 8.39, followed by Anna Nelson at 10th in 8.46. The Blue Devils travel on Thursday (Jan. 4) for a meet at Rockland Community College.