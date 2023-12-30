June Frisenda (1926-2023)

June Mary Frisenda, 97, died Dec. 28 at her home, with family members present.

She was born in Beacon on Dec. 17, 1926, the daughter of Richard Sr. and Jesse (Devine) Harlin. June graduated from Beacon High School and was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church.

On April 11, 1948, she married Anthony Frisenda. They were married for 62 years, until his death in 2010. In 1956, the couple built a house in Beacon.

June worked as an administrative assistant at Texaco before retiring in 1989. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and reading.

She is survived by her children, Carol Zaccara and Robert Frisenda (Kathleen); her grandchildren, Patrick Zaccara, Jessica Frisenda (Patrick), Julia Kerolus (Mena), Anthony Frisenda (Sarah) and Gabrielle Frisenda; and three great-granddaughters, Leila, Caroline and Naomi. Along with her husband, her brothers, Richard Harlin and Donald Harlin, died before her.

The family will receive friends on Monday (Jan. 1) from 1 to 5 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday (Jan. 2) at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Richard Heady Jr. (1960-2023)

Richard W. Heady Jr., 63, of Hopewell Junction and formerly of Beacon, died Dec. 21 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Beacon on Feb. 24, 1960, the son of Richard and Stella (Knapp) Heady. He married Susan McCormick.

Richard had a love for cars and the holidays, particularly Christmas. He was known for fixing anything and helping others, his family said. Most importantly, he loved and cared for his family, his children, grandchildren and everyone’s children.

Along with his mother and wife, Richard is survived by his children, Anne Cryeski, Haley Walter, Natalie Heady, Richard W. Heady III and Gabriel Khan; his granddaughters, Lily and Ayah. He is also survived by his brothers, Joseph and William Heady.

His family and friends gathered to remember his life on Dec. 28 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.

Sister Aletha Maher (1938-2023)

Sister Aletha of Christ (Aletha Elizabeth Maher) of the Carmelite monastery in Beacon died Dec. 18 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck.

She was born in Floral Park on May 12, 1938, the eldest of three children of John and Vivian (Goodman) Maher.

In May 1959, Sister Aletha graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan. On Jan. 24, 1960, she entered the Carmelite monastery in the Bronx, where she made her profession of vows as a Carmelite nun on Sept. 1, 1961.

In February 1982, the Bronx community relocated to Beacon, where Sister Aletha reveled in the beauty and wildlife surrounding the monastery.

As a registered nurse, Sister Aletha found many ways to use her medical skills and was a gentle and proficient caregiver for many of the sisters, as well as for the many small birds that came her way. For many years, she also was responsible for the general maintenance of the monastery. In later years, she found great pleasure entering and working in the new world of computers, becoming the “go-to” person for any technical problems.

She is survived by her siblings, Ann Hosek and John Maher.

Friends may call at the monastery from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 2), and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 3). There will be a wake service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the monastery chapel at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mike Serino (1934-2023)

Michael Anthony Serino, 89, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Dec. 22 at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1934, at Highland Hospital in Beacon, to Tony and Anna (Fasano) Serino. After graduating from Beacon High School in 1952, Mike began his career at IBM in Poughkeepsie. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military police officer and served for two years.

After being honorably discharged, Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration (marketing) from University of Bridgeport in 1959. He went on to earn a master’s degree in education (guidance counselor) in 1961, receiving the National Office Management Award.

In 1961, he married Joan Marie Baltich. That same year, he returned to IBM, where he worked as a systems analyst, and remained there until he retired in 1990 as an advisory resource planner in Fishkill.

Mike loved gardening, fishing, hunting, making wine, cooking for the guys at Gerry’s Auto Body and hanging out at the Dutchess Boat Club or the East Fishkill Sportsman Association with his friends.

He is survived by his children, Jeanmarie Serino, Carmine Serino (Patricia) and Michele Serino-Rios; his grandchildren, Michael and Jenna Serino, and Alexandra and Emma Rios; his sisters, Mary Williams and Emily Forbes; and his sisters-in-law, Claire Serino and Carolin Serino.

His siblings, Geriaco Serino, Carmine Serino, Lucia Eustace and Rose Camp; former wife Joan Serino; and brothers-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Williams and Bruce Camp, died before him.

A graveside service with military honors was held Dec. 30 at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Stephen Testa (1950-2023)

Stephen Lee Testa, 73, of Putnam Valley, and formerly of Beacon, died Dec. 22 at his home, with family members by his side.

He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Brooklyn, the son of Liborio and Alice (DeLaune) Testa. Stephen retired from Verizon as a systems analyst before working for IBM.

He was an avid reader and loved his National Geographic collection. When not reading he could be found hiking and enjoying nature with his partner, or playing golf with friends and family. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan since 1972 and rarely missed a game.

Stephen is survived by his companion, Virginia Lefurgy; his daughters, Lacey Cain (Brian), Ashley Schorpp (Ronald) and Noelle Testa; his grandchildren, Sarah, Emily and Brady Cain, and Wesley and Megan Schorpp; and his siblings, Kenneth Testa, Cathy Peterson (Glen) and John Testa (Jill).

A celebration to honor Stephen’s life is planned for the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to the Sierra Club (sierraclub.org).