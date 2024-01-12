Breakfast and lunch program began this month

The Beacon City School District is providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students as of Jan. 3.

The meals are funded by the state Education Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although the district qualified for the program because of the number of students who live in lower-income households, all students are welcome to participate, district officials said.

