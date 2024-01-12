Margaret Budney (1933-2024)

Margaret Irene Budney, 90, formally of Cold Spring, died Jan. 6.

Born Aug. 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Harris and Margaret Seabolt of Garrison. After graduating from Haldane High School in 1950, she attended White Plains Junior College and in 1952 became a certified dietitian.

Margaret married James Budney on June 19, 1954. She was an active member of the Our Lady of Loretto parish for more than 50 years and held many volunteer positions, including as the organist for the children’s choir and serving on the Church Council.

After retiring to Florida, Margaret volunteer at Holy Name of Jesus Church. She returned to New York and was active with the St. Anthony Parish in Nanuet, volunteering at its Catholic school. Margaret was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her children: James Budney (Denise) of The Colony, Texas; Douglas Budney (Margaret) of Sherman, Connecticut; Margaret (Missy) Paolicelli (Anthony) of Georgetown, Delaware; Judy Lagasse (David) of Roswell, Georgia; and Susan Tyler (Gordon) of Chestnut Ridge, New York. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (and one on the way).

Along with her parents and husband, her siblings died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Jan. 13) at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto (ladyofloretto.org) or St. Anthony Church (thechurchofstanthony.com).

Vincent Perillo (1936-2024)

Vincent F. Perillo, 87, a 60-year resident of Cold Spring, died Jan. 8 at her home.

He was born Jan. 10, 1936, in the Bronx to Adam and Barbara (Amanti) Perillo.

Vincent was an officer with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Boscobel as a security officer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and enjoyed fishing and was a gemologist.

He is survived by his children, Vincenzo Perillo and Rocco Perillo; his stepchildren John Goodrich, Laurie D’Angelo and Robert Goodrich; his brother, Francis Perillo; 11 grandchildren 10 great-grandchildren. His wife, Gertrude, died in 2016 and a stepdaughter, Maryann Goodrich, also died before him.

Friends may call on Tuesday (Jan. 16) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. followed by interment with military honors at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Philipstown Seniors.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home