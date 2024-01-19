Lions eye check

EARLY VISION — Members of the Cold Spring Lions Club recently visited two local preschools — The Nest and Foundry Montessori — to conduct screenings for vision problems that can lead to amblyopia, or “lazy eye.” Here, Carol Zaccara tests a child.

Free throw winners

SHARP SHOOTERS — Eight boys and girls advanced to the district competition after winning their age divisions on Jan. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship at the Philipstown Recreation Center. The annual event is sponsored by the Loretto Council No. 536. Front row, from left: Elizabeth Sexton (age 9), Jay Steltz (9), Winter Steltz (10); back row: Natalia Corless (11), Alain Swan (11), Lughan McIlwaine (12), Jack Fitzgerald (13) and Diarmuid Cotter (10).

Toys for Tots

TOYS FOR TOTS — The Beacon Engine Co. on Jan. 13 presented $650 it raised for the Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots program. The volunteer firefighters have been supporting Toys for Tots for 30 years to remember John Houghltin, a former company member. Shown are Mike Angeloni and Joe Green from the Beacon Engine Co. with Sgt. Isaiah Calmese.

Photos provided

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.