EARLY VISION — Members of the Cold Spring Lions Club recently visited two local preschools — The Nest and Foundry Montessori — to conduct screenings for vision problems that can lead to amblyopia, or “lazy eye.” Here, Carol Zaccara tests a child.

SHARP SHOOTERS — Eight boys and girls advanced to the district competition after winning their age divisions on Jan. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship at the Philipstown Recreation Center. The annual event is sponsored by the Loretto Council No. 536. Front row, from left: Elizabeth Sexton (age 9), Jay Steltz (9), Winter Steltz (10); back row: Natalia Corless (11), Alain Swan (11), Lughan McIlwaine (12), Jack Fitzgerald (13) and Diarmuid Cotter (10).

TOYS FOR TOTS — The Beacon Engine Co. on Jan. 13 presented $650 it raised for the Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots program. The volunteer firefighters have been supporting Toys for Tots for 30 years to remember John Houghltin, a former company member. Shown are Mike Angeloni and Joe Green from the Beacon Engine Co. with Sgt. Isaiah Calmese.

