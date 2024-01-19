Planning Board appointments now complete

■ After interviews conducted during an executive session interviews on Wednesday (Jan. 17), the Cold Spring Village Board appointed Henry Feldman, Hilary Hart and Kevin McGrory to the Planning Board to fill three vacancies on the five-member panel. In addition, the Village Board appointed architect Kate Van Voorhees to the Historic District Review Board.

■ The board passed a resolution correcting an error in the update of the zoning code completed last summer. Buildings in the B-1 Zoning District were incorrectly shown as limited to 1½ stories, rather than 2½ stories.

■ A workshop scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 25) to review details and answer questions about the residential parking permit program will now take place on Feb. 7. Applications are available at coldspringny.gov and will be mailed to residents who qualify. The restrictions will apply Friday through Sunday and on holidays; enforcement will begin until March.

■ The village will soon announce an additional date for Christmas tree pickup by Royal Carting. Residents are asked not to put trees on the curb in the meantime.