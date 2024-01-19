Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 21
Singing the Body
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Francesca Genco will lead exercises paired with songs that engage the body and mind. Registration required.
THURS 25
Environmental Town Hall
OSSINING
7 p.m. Ossining Public Library
53 Croton Ave.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, will discuss legislation related to climate action and answer questions.
THURS 25
How the Automobile Changed the Hudson Valley Landscape
Dutchess County
7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org/jan25
David Turner, a trustee of the Dutchess County Historical Society, will illustrate his talk with vintage postcards.
SAT 27
Beacon’s West End Story
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This will be the closing reception for the project, which portrays the neighborhood before it was altered by urban renewal.
SAT 27
Endangered Sturgeon in the Hudson
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Amanda Higgs, a biologist who works with the Department of Environmental Conservation fisheries, will talk about restoring the endangered fish, which has existed for 130 million years. Cost: $7.50 donation
SAT 27
Jenny Howe
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
In a talk with Virginia Sole-Smith, Howe will discuss her romance novel, On the Plus Side, about a woman who gets picked for a makeover show and finds love. RSVP requested.
SUN 28
Art After War
COLD SPRING
Noon. Magazzino
2700 Route | magazzino.art
For this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Alessandro Cassin and Davide Spagnoletto will discuss the lives of sisters Paola and Lorenza Mazzetti, whose art was shaped by the murder of their adoptive Jewish family in 1944. Cost: $20 ($10 seniors and students, $5 regional residents)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 20
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Robert Irwin’s work. The subject of the session on SAT 27 will be Maren Hassinger and on SUN 28, Andy Warhol. Free
SAT 20
Frozen
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the popular film and sing along with the soundtrack as sisters Elsa and Anna go on an epic journey to save their kingdom. Registration required.
TUES 23
Baby Storytime
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Babies and toddlers and their caregivers will be introduced to stories, songs and bounces that highlight early literacy development.
TUES 23
Balloon Machines
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Experiment with balloons as a power source. Registration required.
TUES 23
Hudson Valley Reptile & Rescue
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 will hear the stories of reptiles who needed a human helper, as well as meet a snake. Registration required.
WED 24
Make Your Own: Snow Globes
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older are invited to design sparkly globes to take home. Registration required.
THURS 25
3D Printer Club
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 10 and older can design projects for printing and learn how it works. Registration required.
SAT 27
StarLab
CORNWALL
10 & 11 a.m., Noon & 1 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
In this indoor planetarium, children will learn about constellations and hear stories from Indigenous people and Greeks about how they were named. Best for ages 4 and older. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
SAT 27
Makerspace Open House
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Find out about all the projects you can make in the library’s creator lab. Registration required.
SUN 28
Storytime
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to read books, sing and move with Gwynne Watkins, a writer, theater artist and mom who lives in Beacon. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 20
Nate Bargatze
POUGHKEEPSIE
4 & 8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and has appeared 10 times on The Tonight Show. Cost: $74+
SUN 21
Dinosaur World Live
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Meet lifelike dinosaurs during this interactive prehistoric tour. Cost: $32
WED 24
Forrest Gump
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library kicks of 12 Months of Tom Hanks with the 1994 classic about the life and adventures of an uncomplicated man who inspires others along the way. Enjoy trivia and pick up a stamp card.
FRI 26
The Watched Pot
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also SAT 27, SUN 28, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $25
SAT 27
Met HD: Carmen
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The opera, staged in the present day and presented in a high-definition simulcast, stars Aigul Akhmetshina in the lead and Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s lover. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 28
Hairspray
WEST POINT
5 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
In this Tony-award winning musical set in the 1960s, Tracy Turnblad is determined to appear on a television dance show. Cost: $48
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 20
Allie Tepper on Maren Hassinger
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
Tepper, joined by the artist and curator Jordan Carter, will discuss Hassinger’s work that is on view at the museum. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)
SAT 20
Wanted Dead AND Alive
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Changolife Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com
The Cuban artist Sheyla’s first solo show will include mixed technique works. Sheyla, 20, is a graduate of the Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro in Havana.
SAT 20
Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
During this annual show, see work in all mediums. Through Feb. 4.
FRI 26
Drawing Night
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
Bring your own materials and draw with the Eisner-nominated cartoonist Summer Pierre. Cost: $5
SAT 27
What the Flock
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The group show will feature works depicting birds by more than 30 artists. Through Feb. 2.
MUSIC
SAT 20
Tony McManus and Bruce Molsky
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The musical reunion will feature McManus, a Celtic guitarist, and Molsky, known for his interpretations of Southern Appalachian music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
THURS 25
Latin Dance Jam
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-765-0667 | townecrier.com
Beacon Dance Beat will play a variety of rhythmic styles, including salsa, merengue, bachata, cha-cha, rumba, bolero and MAS. Cost: $10 (members free)
FRI 26
Chris Trapper
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter plays acoustic guitar and tells stories through his performance. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 27
Paper Sun
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays the music of Traffic from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements.
MON 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 23
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Middle School
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
Rescheduled from TUES 16.
WED 24
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
