TALKS & TOURS

SUN 21

Singing the Body

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Francesca Genco will lead exercises paired with songs that engage the body and mind. Registration required.

THURS 25

Environmental Town Hall

OSSINING

7 p.m. Ossining Public Library

53 Croton Ave.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, will discuss legislation related to climate action and answer questions.

THURS 25

How the Automobile Changed the Hudson Valley Landscape

Dutchess County

7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org/jan25

David Turner, a trustee of the Dutchess County Historical Society, will illustrate his talk with vintage postcards.





SAT 27

Beacon’s West End Story

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This will be the closing reception for the project, which portrays the neighborhood before it was altered by urban renewal.

SAT 27

Endangered Sturgeon in the Hudson

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Amanda Higgs, a biologist who works with the Department of Environmental Conservation fisheries, will talk about restoring the endangered fish, which has existed for 130 million years. Cost: $7.50 donation

SAT 27

Jenny Howe

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

In a talk with Virginia Sole-Smith, Howe will discuss her romance novel, On the Plus Side, about a woman who gets picked for a makeover show and finds love. RSVP requested.





SUN 28

Art After War

COLD SPRING

Noon. Magazzino

2700 Route | magazzino.art

For this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Alessandro Cassin and Davide Spagnoletto will discuss the lives of sisters Paola and Lorenza Mazzetti, whose art was shaped by the murder of their adoptive Jewish family in 1944. Cost: $20 ($10 seniors and students, $5 regional residents)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 20

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Robert Irwin’s work. The subject of the session on SAT 27 will be Maren Hassinger and on SUN 28, Andy Warhol. Free

SAT 20

Frozen

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the popular film and sing along with the soundtrack as sisters Elsa and Anna go on an epic journey to save their kingdom. Registration required.

TUES 23

Baby Storytime

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Babies and toddlers and their caregivers will be introduced to stories, songs and bounces that highlight early literacy development.

TUES 23

Balloon Machines

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Experiment with balloons as a power source. Registration required.

TUES 23

Hudson Valley Reptile & Rescue

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 will hear the stories of reptiles who needed a human helper, as well as meet a snake. Registration required.

WED 24

Make Your Own: Snow Globes

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older are invited to design sparkly globes to take home. Registration required.

THURS 25

3D Printer Club

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 10 and older can design projects for printing and learn how it works. Registration required.

SAT 27

StarLab

CORNWALL

10 & 11 a.m., Noon & 1 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

In this indoor planetarium, children will learn about constellations and hear stories from Indigenous people and Greeks about how they were named. Best for ages 4 and older. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

SAT 27

Makerspace Open House

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Find out about all the projects you can make in the library’s creator lab. Registration required.

SUN 28

Storytime

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to read books, sing and move with Gwynne Watkins, a writer, theater artist and mom who lives in Beacon. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 20

Nate Bargatze

POUGHKEEPSIE

4 & 8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and has appeared 10 times on The Tonight Show. Cost: $74+

SUN 21

Dinosaur World Live

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Meet lifelike dinosaurs during this interactive prehistoric tour. Cost: $32





WED 24

Forrest Gump

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library kicks of 12 Months of Tom Hanks with the 1994 classic about the life and adventures of an uncomplicated man who inspires others along the way. Enjoy trivia and pick up a stamp card.





FRI 26

The Watched Pot

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also SAT 27, SUN 28, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $25

SAT 27

Met HD: Carmen

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The opera, staged in the present day and presented in a high-definition simulcast, stars Aigul Akhmetshina in the lead and Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s lover. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 28

Hairspray

WEST POINT

5 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

In this Tony-award winning musical set in the 1960s, Tracy Turnblad is determined to appear on a television dance show. Cost: $48

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 20

Allie Tepper on Maren Hassinger

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

Tepper, joined by the artist and curator Jordan Carter, will discuss Hassinger’s work that is on view at the museum. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)

SAT 20

Wanted Dead AND Alive

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Changolife Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com

The Cuban artist Sheyla’s first solo show will include mixed technique works. Sheyla, 20, is a graduate of the Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro in Havana.

SAT 20

Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

During this annual show, see work in all mediums. Through Feb. 4.

FRI 26

Drawing Night

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

Bring your own materials and draw with the Eisner-nominated cartoonist Summer Pierre. Cost: $5





SAT 27

What the Flock

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The group show will feature works depicting birds by more than 30 artists. Through Feb. 2.

MUSIC

SAT 20

Tony McManus and Bruce Molsky

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The musical reunion will feature McManus, a Celtic guitarist, and Molsky, known for his interpretations of Southern Appalachian music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

THURS 25

Latin Dance Jam

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-765-0667 | townecrier.com

Beacon Dance Beat will play a variety of rhythmic styles, including salsa, merengue, bachata, cha-cha, rumba, bolero and MAS. Cost: $10 (members free)

FRI 26

Chris Trapper

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter plays acoustic guitar and tells stories through his performance. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 27

Paper Sun

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays the music of Traffic from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

MON 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements.

MON 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 23

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Middle School

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

Rescheduled from TUES 16.

WED 24

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov