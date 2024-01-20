Bessie Duzon (1958-2024)

Bessie Mary Helen Duzon, 65, died Jan. 2.

She was born Jan. 12, 1958, the 11th of the 15 children of Ceferino Duzon and Mary Davis Duzon. She grew up in Harlem, where she lived for many years in the Polo Grounds. Bessie was raised Catholic and converted to Buddhism later in life.

In her youth, Bessie played on the many basketball courts of the Polo Grounds and was a martial arts enthusiast. She was a graduate of Julia Richmond High School and enrolled at Pace University but postponed her studies to pursue work.

Bessie was employed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority until her retirement in 2019. She was an active member of TWU Local 100.

Bessie donated to various charities on a consistent basis. She was a legal guardian and advocate for her brothers. Bessie loved adventure and travel, having visited the Philippines, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. She aspired to see the world, spend time with family and friends and enjoy new and exciting experiences, her family said.

Bessie is survived by seven of her sisters, Elisabeth Frazier, Dr. Patricia Duzon, Anna Duzon, Mary Duzon, Bernadette Duzon-Pickett, Veronica Duzon and Loretta Duzon; and two of her brothers, James Duzon and John Duzon. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Arias.

A going-home service was held Saturday (Jan. 20) at the Darrow Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.

Anthony Frisina (1929-2024)

Anthony Frisina, 94, died Jan. 8.

He was born Nov. 22, 1929, in Brooklyn. He graduated from high school in Ogdensburgh and earned a master’s degree in music education at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam. After teaching in Troy for a year, Anthony married and settled in Wappingers Falls, where he taught music in the Wappingers Central School District for 31 years, beginning in 1954, and at Ketcham High School beginning in 1963 until his retirement in 1985.

At Ketcham, Anthony taught courses ranging from select choir to music theory. He was also the musical director for several musicals and took a sabbatical to build a synthesizer so he could offer courses in electronic music. He strived to educate and inspire his students with his wit and talent, and was beloved by his students in return, his family said.

Anthony had many interests besides music, including sailing, photography, beekeeping, winemaking, furniture building, oil painting, motorcycles, astronomy and competitive pistol shooting.

He is survived by his three children, Vincent, Theresa and Michael. Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA (hudsonvalleyspca.com).

Josie Malouf (1937-2024)

Josephine L. “Josie” Malouf, 86, a lifelong resident, died Jan. 14 with family members by her side.

Born Oct. 28, 1937, in Beacon, she was the daughter of John and Mary (DeFazio) DiPerno. On Aug. 21, 1954, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, she married Richard Malouf, who died in 2010.

Josie worked as a gym teacher at the St. Joachim School, a library aide at Glenham Elementary and, more recently, for 20 years at Beacon D’Lites. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church and a member of the Beacon Engine Ladies’ Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and trips to the casino. Most of all she loved spending time with her great-grandbabies.

Josephine is survived by her children, Richard Malouf, Jo-Marie VanBuren, Donna Trappe and Deborah Wolfe (Christopher); her grandchildren, Jason (Lauren), Bradley (Lauren Ann), Lauren (Jon), RJ, Heather (Mark), Christopher (Hannah), Jennifer (Ian) and Andrea; her great-grandchildren: Jason, Lily, Jack, Max, Leah and Ryleigh; her brother, John DiPerno Jr.; and her sister, Carmella VanVlack (Douglas).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday (Jan. 20) at St. Joachim Church, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Forget-U-Cancer (facebook.com/forgetucancer) or to any breast cancer research foundation.

Carol Moran (1946-2024)

Carol Ann Moran, 77, a resident of Glenham and formerly of Cold Spring, died Jan. 17 at her home with family members by her side.

She was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Manhattan, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Smith) Campbell. On July 4, 1970, she married Robert Moran.

Carol had worked as a legal secretary for Graubard Miller in New York City. She enjoyed playing and teaching others the game of Mahjong and was a member of several Mahjong clubs. She took every opportunity to visit casinos. She enjoyed crocheting and making baby blankets for family and friends. Most of all she loved supporting her children and grandchildren at all their sporting events.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, Carol is survived by her children, Nancy “Laura Ann” Cheek (Dave), Mike Moran (Keri) and Jenn Landisi (Dave); her grandchildren, Reilly Landisi, Ryan Landisi, John Buchs, Jessica Buchs and Dylan, Brayden, Evan and Julia Rossi; and her brothers, Dennis Campbell (Diane), Harold Campbell (Barbara) and Charles Campbell; and a cousin, Cathy Zaug (Ken). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Harold (LouAnn) and sister-in-law, Debra, and her longtime friends, Cathy Dillon and Eileen Bishop.

Her sisters, Susie Senese (Val) and Betsy Murphy died earlier.; and a nephew, Kevin Zaug, died before her.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday (Jan. 21) from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday (Jan. 22) from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, with a Celebration of Life to follow at St. Rocco’s Society, 26 S. Chestnut St. in Beacon.

Memorial donations may be made to the Beacon City School District Athletics (Memo: Boys/Girls Varsity Basketball, Varsity Baseball, Girls Varsity Soccer), 101 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508; or the St. Joachim-St. John’s CYO (stjoachim-stjohn.org).

Rose Rutigliano (1937-2024)

Rose M. Rutigliano, 86, a 59-year resident of Fishkill and formerly of Beacon, died Jan. 12 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born March 31, 1937, in the village of Sesta in Parma, Italy, the daughter of Angelo and Bettina (Cimoli) DelVescovo. Rose grew up in Beacon and graduated from St. Joachim School and in 1955 from Beacon High School. On Sept 30, 1961, she married Robert Rutigliano at St. Joachim Church. He died in 2019.

Rose worked at the Texaco Research Center in Glenham but left to raise her children. After they were grown, she became a bookkeeper for Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Mond and for Roy C. Knapp Construction until her retirement. After retirement she worked part time at the pediatrics office of Dr. Choi.

She is survived by her children, Robert Rutigliano (Theresa) and Rina Rutigliano-Shuman (Gary Joseph); her grandchildren: Vanessa Rutigliano (Matt), Robert Rutigliano (Nicole), Blake Shuman (Grace) and Alec Shuman (Eva); her great-grandsons, Leo and Beau Shuman; her sister, Mary Quackenbush (Robert Herbst) and her former son-in-law, Edward Shuman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 19 at St. Joachim Church, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Willa Skinner (1926-2024)

Willa E. Skinner, 98, the Town of Fishkill historian for 53 years, died Jan. 18 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born in Manhattan on Jan. 16, 1926, the daughter of William and Bertha (Frering) Kretch and raised in the Bronx. Her family purchased a summer home in Fishkill in 1929.

In 1948, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University. On October 2, 1949, she married Ivan Skinner of Monticello, and the couple moved to Fishkill in 1951. Ivan died in 1995.

Willa is survived by her children, Fern Franke of Beacon, Matthew Skinner (Cathleen) of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Eugenia Ballard (Terence) of Ulster Park; and her grandsons Ian Skinner and Jonathan Skinner (Kaitlyn). Her sister, Lola Yellen, died earlier.

The family will host calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the First Reformed Church, 1153 Main St., in Fishkill, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Fishkill Historical Society (fishkillhistoricalsociety.org)

Information provided by local funeral homes