February book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 4, 7 P.M.
Leadership in Turbulent Times, by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Fiction Book Club
TUES 6, 7 P.M.
Trilogy, by Jon Fosse
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
WED 14, 3:15 P.M.
Ways to Make Sunshine, by Renee Watson
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 15, 3 P.M.
The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 22, 7:15 P.M.
Remarkably Bright Creatures, by Shelby Van Pelt
Eleven 11, Fishkill
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 26, 7 P.M.
Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Librarian’s Choice Book Club
WED 28, 3 P.M.
The Soulmate Equation, by Christina Lauren
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.
