BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After starting the season 2-7, Coach Patrick Schetter’s team continued its turnaround, improving to 8-7 with six consecutive wins before a 51-44 loss on Tuesday (Feb. 6) at Marlboro. On Feb. 3, the Bulldogs defeated Red Hook, 58-54, in a matchup at Dutchess Community College for the Officials vs. Cancer Tournament. Sophomore Ryan Landisi led the way with 20 points and freshman Marci Rodriguez added nine. Beacon hosts Burke Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today (Feb. 9) before traveling to Liberty on Monday and hosting Chester at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

WRESTLING — On Jan. 31, Beacon defeated visiting Monticello 48-24, behind wins by Caellum Tripaldi at 131 pounds, Caeleb Smith (145), Jude Betancourt (152), Avery Davis (170), Nixon Salinas (190) and Owen Lynch (285).

On Feb. 3, Beacon lost to Saugerties, 38-19. William Flynn (124), Smith (145), Salinas (190) and Lynch (215) scored for the Bulldogs.

Sectional competition begins today (Feb. 9) at Monroe-Woodbury High School; Beacon is represented by Smith (seeded No. 8 at 145 pounds), Betancourt (No. 6 at 152 pounds), Davis (No. 7 at 170 pounds) and Salinas (No. 8 at 190 pounds).

WINTER TRACK — At the 76-team Purple Champions Invitational at The Armory in New York City on Feb. 3, Henry Reinke finished third of 78 runners in the 600 meters in 1:25.37 and Damani DeLoatch was third of 43 competitors in the triple jump at 44-0. For the girls, Chiara Fedorchak placed 19th in the weight throw at 18-10 and Isabella Migliore placed 18th in the 600-meter run at 1:48.54.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Section IX championships on Saturday (Feb. 10) at West Point.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon was beaten at home by Wallkill on Tuesday (Feb. 6), 54-48, for only its third loss this season. Reilly Landisi had 20 points and Rayana Taylor scored 10, while Lila Burke grabbed 15 rebounds. The Bulldogs (14-3) traveled to Port Jervis on Thursday and will host Liberty at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 13) in their last game of the regular season.

Reilly Landisi looks for an opening after coming off a screen by Devyn Kelly in the game against Wallkill.



BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon began postseason competition on Feb. 3, in the OCIAA Division One Championships at Newburgh, finishing seventh of 12 teams with 141.5 points. The top finishers for the Bulldogs were the 200-yard freestyle relay team, which came in fifth in 1:42.38, and Bryce Manning, who placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.96. Beacon will travel to Montgomery on Thursday (Feb. 15) for the Section IX championships.