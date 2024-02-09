BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils defeated Spackenkill, 58-48, on Feb. 3 at the Officials vs. Cancer Tournament at Dutchess Community College behind 26 points from Matt Nachamkin. Haldane led by seven at halftime and began the third quarter with a 15-3 run to pull away. The Spartans came within nine late in the game, but Ross Esposito maintained the margin by scoring 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, many from the free-throw line.

Haldane followed that up with two dominant performances, beating Croton-Harmon at home on Monday (Feb. 5), 65-29, and Pawling on the road on Wednesday, 61-42. The Blue Devils had a 16-0 run to open that game and the closest the Tigers got was 12 points.

As the postseason approaches, “now is the time to execute,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. “It’s all about details at this time of year.”

The Blue Devils (15-3) host Putnam Valley (10-8) at 6:30 p.m. today (Feb. 9) for the league title, which Haldane has won five years in a row. It will be a grudge match for the Blue Devils; the Tigers beat them, 48-45, on Jan. 18. Haldane’s final regular-season game will be at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 15) against Franklin Roosevelt of Hyde Park. As of Feb. 4, Haldane was ranked fourth in the state among Class C teams by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane lost at Croton-Harmon, 46-38, on Monday (Feb. 5) in the teams’ third meeting this season, but the game was closer than the score and, despite the loss, it showed the progress the Blue Devils have made this season. In the two previous match-ups, Croton won by 27 and 16 points.

In this one, Kayla Ruggiero had eight of Haldane’s 13 first-quarter points and the Blue Devils led by a point at halftime. The score was tied at 28 at the end of three and again at 38 with 3:25 left after Ruby Poses hit a three-pointer from the top of the key. But the Tigers managed to hold the Blue Devils scoreless the rest of the way. “We fought from start to finish,” said Coach Charles Martinez.

Haldane (8-11) finished its regular season at Putnam Valley on Thursday (Feb. 8).

WINTER TRACK — On Feb. 3, Haldane competed in the Purple Champions Invitational at The Armory in New York City. For the girls, Ashley Sousa finished 27th of 80 runners in the 1,000 meters in 3:26.03 and 17th of 67 runners in the 1,500 meters in 5:16.83.

The top finishers for the boys were Dusty Berkley in the 200-meter dash (32nd of 120 runners in 23.89), James Frommer in the 600-meter run (20th of 78 runners in 1:32.95) and Jack Illian in the 1,600 meters (25th of 119 runners in 4:44.42).

The Blue Devils will compete on Monday (Feb. 12) in the Section I, Class C championships at The Armory.