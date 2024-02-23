March book club selections

Lit Book Club

TUES 5, 7 P.M.

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olga Tokarczuk

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 7, 7 P.M.

Lincoln’s Boys: John Hay, John Nicolay and the War for Lincoln’s Image, by Joshua Zeitz

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

History Book Club

THURS 7, 7 P.M.

American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis, by Adam Hochschild

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

WED 20, 3:15 P.M.

Mr. Wolf’s Class, by Aron Nels Steinke

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Haldane PTA Parent Book Club

WED 20, 6:30 P.M.

The Emotional Lives of Teenagers, by Lisa Damour

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 21, 3 P.M.

Sense and Sensibility, by Jane Austen

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 21, 7:15 P.M.

Day, by Michael Cunningham

Athena Gyro, Fishkill

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 25, 7 P.M.

The Soul of a Woman, by Isabel Allende

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Librarian’s Choice Book Club

WED 27, 3 P.M.

Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, by Lisa See

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.