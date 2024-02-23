March book club selections

Lit Book Club
TUES 5, 7 P.M.
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olga Tokarczuk
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
Lincoln’s Boys: John Hay, John Nicolay and the War for Lincoln’s Image, by Joshua Zeitz
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].

History Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis, by Adam Hochschild
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
WED 20, 3:15 P.M.
Mr. Wolf’s Class, by Aron Nels Steinke
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Haldane PTA Parent Book Club
WED 20, 6:30 P.M.
The Emotional Lives of Teenagers, by Lisa Damour
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 21, 3 P.M.
Sense and Sensibility, by Jane Austen
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Beacon Book Club
THURS 21, 7:15 P.M.
Day, by Michael Cunningham
Athena Gyro, Fishkill
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Butterfield Book Club
MON 25, 7 P.M.
The Soul of a Woman, by Isabel Allende
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Librarian’s Choice Book Club
WED 27, 3 P.M.
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, by Lisa See
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.