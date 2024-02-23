March book club selections
Lit Book Club
TUES 5, 7 P.M.
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olga Tokarczuk
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
Lincoln’s Boys: John Hay, John Nicolay and the War for Lincoln’s Image, by Joshua Zeitz
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
History Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis, by Adam Hochschild
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
WED 20, 3:15 P.M.
Mr. Wolf’s Class, by Aron Nels Steinke
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Haldane PTA Parent Book Club
WED 20, 6:30 P.M.
The Emotional Lives of Teenagers, by Lisa Damour
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 21, 3 P.M.
Sense and Sensibility, by Jane Austen
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 21, 7:15 P.M.
Day, by Michael Cunningham
Athena Gyro, Fishkill
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 25, 7 P.M.
The Soul of a Woman, by Isabel Allende
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Librarian’s Choice Book Club
WED 27, 3 P.M.
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, by Lisa See
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.