BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After starting the 2023-24 season with a 2-7 record, the Bulldogs won 10 of their final 11 games to finish the season at 12-8.

They were 8-0 at home, which included their final two games, wins over Chester, 54-42, on Feb. 15 on Senior Night after honoring Derek Fortes, Jack Antalek and Jayden Quintana, and Cornwall, 60-45, on Monday (Feb. 19).

Beacon, seeded No. 5 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, will travel to No. 4 Red Hook (11-6) on Monday (Feb. 26) for a 6 p.m. tip. The game will be streamed at nfhsnetwork.com. The winner will face No. 1 New Paltz (15-3).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs were idle this week after wrapping up their season with a 16-3 record. Beacon, seeded No. 3 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, will travel to Red Hook (13-5) on Wednesday (Feb. 28) for a 6 p.m. game that will be streamed at nfhsnetwork.com. The winner will advance to the title game.

WINTER TRACK — Damani DeLoatch will represent Beacon at the state championships on March 2 on Staten Island after winning the triple jump in 45-10.75 at the Section IX qualifier on Feb. 17 at The Armory in New York City. The senior also placed eighth in the long jump at 18-6.5, while Henry Reinke was fifth in the 600-meter run in 1:24.71 and Isabella Migliore was 11th in the 600-meter run in 1:48.52.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon finished 16th of 21 teams at the Section IX championships held Feb. 17 in Montgomery. Bryce Manning was 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.51; the 200-yard freestyle relay team placed 10th in 1:37.68 and the 200-yard medley team was 12th in 1:52.51.

BOWLING — The boys finished 11-4 (7-2 league) behind James Bouchard III, Anthony Borromeo and captain Will Hockler, who finished with averages of 209, 204 and 201, respectively. The team will return next year having lost only three players to graduation. The girls’ team, which will lose five seniors — Keira Istvan, Elisa Pahucki, Elizabeth Ruffy, Vanessa Campanelli and Cadence Heeter — finished 2-9 (1-6 league).