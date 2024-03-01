Hector Tlatelpa-Diego, 18, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 20 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on March 30, 2005, the son of Pedro Tlatelpa and Cecilia Diego. Though he was severely handicapped from birth, and could not speak, his family said he was able to light up everyone around him, as touched so many who knew him.

Despite his disability, Hector attended Beacon schools, where he was well-loved by many of his teachers and aides, his family said. He was a bright, cheerful young boy who had a smile for everyone who greeted him. He loved listening to music.

Along with his parents, Hector is survived by his brother, Giovanni Tlatelpa; his maternal grandmother/abuela, Carmen Herrera, whom he always smiled at when she came around; and his paternal grandparents, Alberto and Leticia Tlatelpa.

A service was held Feb. 26 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery.