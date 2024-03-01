Hector Tlatelpa-Diego
Hector Tlatelpa-Diego

Hector Tlatelpa-Diego, 18, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 20 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on March 30, 2005, the son of Pedro Tlatelpa and Cecilia Diego. Though he was severely handicapped from birth, and could not speak, his family said he was able to light up everyone around him, as touched so many who knew him.

Despite his disability, Hector attended Beacon schools, where he was well-loved by many of his teachers and aides, his family said. He was a bright, cheerful young boy who had a smile for everyone who greeted him. He loved listening to music.

Along with his parents, Hector is survived by his brother, Giovanni Tlatelpa; his maternal grandmother/abuela, Carmen Herrera, whom he always smiled at when she came around; and his paternal grandparents, Alberto and Leticia Tlatelpa.

A service was held Feb. 26 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery.

Behind The Story

Type: Obituary

Obituary: Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.