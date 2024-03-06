Distributes $254,000 for transportation, meals

The Field Hall Foundation, based in Cortlandt Manor, on Feb. 29 announced $254,000 in grants to organizations that provide transportation, housing and meal services to seniors in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

The recipients include Catholic Charities Community Services of Dutchess ($40,000), the Dutchess County Office for the Aging ($25,000), Dutchess Outreach ($15,000), Second Chance Foods in Brewster ($10,000) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County ($5,000).

County Executive Sue Serino (left) and Office for the Aging Director Todd Tancredi (right) accept a $25,000 grant from Patti Horvath of the Field Hall Foundation. (Photo provided)

The grant to Dutchess County will fund a partnership between the Office for the Aging and GoGo Technologies that arranges rides through Lyft or Uber for older adults who are not eligible for medical transportation via Medicaid and have no other way to reach non-emergency appointments or outpatient procedures.

The county also received $20,000 from the state Office for the Aging and may expand the program to include rides to visit loved ones at hospitals and nursing homes. To learn more, call 845-486-2555 or visit dutchessny.gov/ofatransportation.

