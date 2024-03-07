Will take on Southold on Saturday

The Haldane boys’ basketball team advanced to the regional final on Wednesday (March 6), defeating Section IX, Class C champ Millbrook, 60-41, at Yorktown High School.

Haldane (19-3) will play at 3 p.m. (formerly 11 a.m.) on Saturday (March 9) at Yorktown High School against Section XI champion Southold (12-9). The winner advances to the state Final Four; the Blue Devils, ranked as the best Class C team by the New York State Sportswriters Association, reached the title game last year.

Haldane was led against Millbrook by senior Matt Nachamkin, who finished with 31 points, including 12 in the final quarter.

Photos by Skip Pearlman























The Blue Devils dominated on both ends of the court, building a 20-point margin in the second quarter and leading 33-15 at halftime.

Although the lead ballooned to 23 points midway through the third quarter, the Blazers had 8-0 and 15-2 runs to pull within 10 with 5:39 left in the game. But Nachamkin, who will play next season for Williams College, hit three straight 3-pointers and the contest was over.

“He showed that he’s a big-time player in big-time moments,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo.