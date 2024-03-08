Albert E. Green, 83, a Beacon native who lived for 58 years in Fishkill, died March 7 at his home.

He was born in Beacon on Feb. 17, 1941, the son of Ralph and Ethel (Lewis) Green. After graduating from Beacon High School in 1958, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy. On March 22, 1964, he married Jane Solotar of Fishkill.

Al worked as a hospital pharmacist and in his own drugstore. Later he and his wife, to keep busy, worked for American Greetings.

He loved fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was there for others and he provided for and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his wife, sons and grandsons, his family said.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons, Ian Green and Jason Green, and his grandchildren, Eli and Nolan Green.

A private service will be held at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Action Partnership in Beacon (dutchesscap.org) and the Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org/hudson).