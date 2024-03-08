Damani DeLoatch of Beacon High School finished second of 29 competitors on March 2 in the triple jump at the 2024 state championships.

DeLoatch recorded a jump of 46-4 in the event, in which the athlete sprints down the runway and performs three jumps in a row before landing in a sandpit. The senior finished behind Aiden Bryant, a sophomore at Midlakes High School in the Finger Lakes who jumped a personal best 49-0.5 and also won a state title in the long jump.