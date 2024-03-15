Recognized for environmental programs

The state Education Department on Feb. 27 announced that it has nominated the Garrison School to the U.S. Department of Education for recognition as a Green Ribbon School.

“The Garrison School was our choice because of the impressive efforts to involve every student in environmental education,” said Betty Rosa, the state education commissioner, in a statement. The department said it was impressed that the school made sustainability a “fundamental principle” of its curriculum.

Among its initiatives, the district is transitioning electric heat pumps and water heaters, utilizing bus route planning software for efficiency, holding physical education classes outdoors for much of the year, and employing a full-time coordinator of environmental education.

The U.S. Secretary of Education plans to announce the national honorees during the week of Earth Day (April 22).