WINNING BEER — Brewmasters Jamal Howell and Michael Renganeschi show off the silver medal that Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon won in the Kettle and Simple Sours category for Incandenza at the eighth annual craft beer competition organized by the New York State Brewers Association. (NYSBA)

BATTER UP — The Little Stony Point Citizens Association hosted its annual Maple Syrup Day on March 24, with free pancakes; coffee, tea and hot cocoa provided by Juanita’s Kitchen; and live music. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CHICAGO FANS — Haldane Drama had a full house for each of its three performances over the March 22 weekend of the hit Broadway musical. The cast included Emily Gilleo, Merrick Williams and Delaney Corless, shown here. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SANDWICH STOP —­ Seven members of the Dutchess County 4-H recently visited Melzingah Tap House in Beacon, where Chef Paige Rodano helped them make sandwiches with pork donated by a farm in Clinton Corners. The teenagers are visiting restaurants to prepare for the Aug. 24 livestock sale at the Dutchess County Fair. (Photo provided)