Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 4, 7 P.M.

Lincoln and the Fight for Peace, by Joshua Zeitz

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Lit Book Club

TUES 9, 7 P.M.

Erasure, by Percival Everett

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 16, 7 P.M.

Shards of Earth, by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

WED 17, 3:15 P.M.

Beezus and Ramona, by Beverly Cleary

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 18, 3 P.M.

The Devil Wears Prada, by Lauren Weisberger

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Librarian’s Choice Book Club

WED 24, 3 P.M.

Ariel, by Sylvia Plath

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 25, 7:15 P.M.

A History of the World in 6 Glasses, by Tom Standage

Location TBD

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 29, 7 P.M.

Poems by Emily Dickinson and Amanda Gorman

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 3-5)

TUES 30, 6:30 P.M.

A Wrinkle in Time (Graphic Novel), by Madeleine L’Engle

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.