Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 4, 7 P.M.
Lincoln and the Fight for Peace, by Joshua Zeitz
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Lit Book Club
TUES 9, 7 P.M.
Erasure, by Percival Everett
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 16, 7 P.M.
Shards of Earth, by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
WED 17, 3:15 P.M.
Beezus and Ramona, by Beverly Cleary
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 18, 3 P.M.
The Devil Wears Prada, by Lauren Weisberger
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Librarian’s Choice Book Club
WED 24, 3 P.M.
Ariel, by Sylvia Plath
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 25, 7:15 P.M.
A History of the World in 6 Glasses, by Tom Standage
Location TBD
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 29, 7 P.M.
Poems by Emily Dickinson and Amanda Gorman
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 3-5)
TUES 30, 6:30 P.M.
A Wrinkle in Time (Graphic Novel), by Madeleine L’Engle
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
