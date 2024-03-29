Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Highland Lights Workshop
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF
2015 Route 9
bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops
Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 31, SAT 6, SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Register online.
SUN 31
Trans Day of Visibility
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. KuBe Arts Center
211 Fishkill Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
There will be a DJ and refreshments during this community celebration.
Donations will benefit Queer Soup Night.
WED 3
Visitor Projection and Management
BEACON
6 p.m. Dutchess Manor
263 Route 9D | hhft.org
The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will share its plans to handle visitors. Registration required.
FRI 5
Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 tattoo artists will showcase their techniques and styles. Also SAT 6, SUN 7. Cost: $25 ($65 for a 3-day pass, $85 VIP, ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 6
Penny Social
BEACON
1 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | arfbeacon.org
This fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include bingo, an auction, a flea market and raffles. Calling starts at 3 p.m.
VISUAL ARTS
SUN 31
In Light of Water, Birds Take Flight
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
As part of Dia’s Poetry & series, Jeffrey Yang will create a participatory orchestra with sound artist and composer Susie Ibarra. Register online. Museum admission is free today for Hudson Valley residents upon request; see bit.ly/dia-free-day. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)
FRI 5
Untitled (Loverboy)
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
This 1989 work by Felix Gonzales-Torres will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)
TALKS & TOURS
MON 1
Passion With Purpose
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com
In this panel discussion, moderated by Bridget O’Neill, entrepreneurs Katie Osborn of Via Collective, Carlin Felder of eXp Realty and Caryn Challman of Sattvic Fern will share stories of “leaping, taking risks and navigating blindly but with support and determination.”
THURS 4
Solar Eclipse Crocheting Craft
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Adults are invited to create a keepsake using provided materials with guided instructions. Registration required.
SAT 6
Climate Change Now
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Philipstown residents Radley Horton, a climate researcher, and David Gelber, the founder of The Years Project, which covers the climate crisis, will discuss what they see as the current challenges and reasons for hope.
SUN 7
Willitt Jewell
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
At the museum’s 118th annual meeting, Jennifer Cassidy, the county historian, will discuss the life and work of Jewell, who died in 1966 and was best known as a reporter and photographer for The Putnam County Courier. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Robert Irwin. On SUN 31 the focus will be on Kawara. Free
SAT 30
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 23.
SAT 30
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.
Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. Rescheduled from SAT 23.
TUES 2
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Rec | 107 Glenclyffe
philipstownny.myrec.com
Watch the 2023 animated film based on the video game series. Registration required. Free
WED 3
Windsocks
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 and older are invited to make a festive outdoor decoration to take home. Registration required.
THURS 4
Bling’s the Thing
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joan Lloyd will lead an earring-making workshop. Make one pair to keep and another to donate to a women’s shelter. Registration required.
FRI 5
Wall-E
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children can watch the 2008 film about a robot that goes on a journey to save an uninhabitable earth.
FRI 5
After Hours Game Night
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Middle school students can play board games and eat snacks.
SAT 6
Filmmaking Workshop
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Elementary school students can learn techniques to create entries for a May film festival hosted by the Beacon School Foundation. The submission deadline for the festival is MON 8. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 30
The Peekskill Riots
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Field Library
4 Nelson Ave. | peekskill.org
This documentary series explores Peekskill’s racial history, beginning with a 1949 concert by Paul Robeson, a Black performer and activist, that was disrupted by protesters and turned violent.
WED 3
Totality: The American Eclipse
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In preparation for the April 8 eclipse, watch a 2017 documentary about the cultural impact of the alignment of the sun and moon.
FRI 5
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Read original work in any genre at this literary open mic.
FRI 5
America’s Top Psychic Medium
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Matt Fraser, known for his television series, will do live readings. Audience members must be at least 18 years old. Cost: $50 to $99
SAT 6
25th Anniversary Anthology Reading
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Turnpike
artsmidhudson.org
To celebrate the launch of the Calling All Poets anthology, former Dutchess poet laureates and CAPS competition winners will read their work.
MUSIC
SAT 30
The Prezence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will recreate a concert experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 5
House of Hamill
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The folk trio includes Rose Baldino, Brian Buchanan and Caroline Browning. Cost: $25
FRI 5
Bruce Katz Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Based in Woodstock, Katz (keyboards), Aaron Lieberman (guitar) and Randy Ciarlante (drums) will play blues, soul-jazz and New Orleans-inspired roots music. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 6
David & Jacob Bernz
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Beacon father-and-son duo will play folk music with guests. Cost: $20
SAT 6
The Neil Diamond Experience
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band includes stories in its performance of the singer’s hits. Cost: $42 to $57
SAT 6
Stella Blue’s Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will play a high-energy show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 7
Cajun Jam
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Bring an instrument, a dish to share or just a desire to dance to this open session.
SUN 7
West Point Concert Band
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | ikehall.com
The chamber music concert’s theme is American song and dance.
SUN 7
Merz Trio
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The chamber music group’s theme is Night Songs and will include works by Hildegard von Bingen, Thelonious Monk and Alma Mahler. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
CIVIC
SAT 30
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the TUES 2 presidential primary.
SAT 30
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the TUES 2 presidential primary.
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 2
Presidential Primary
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | elections.dutchessny.gov
TUES 2
Presidential Primary
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Rombout Middle School
88 Matteawan Road | elections.dutchessny.gov
TUES 2
Presidential Primary
PHILIPSTOWN
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Various | putnamboe.com
TUES 2
County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 3
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 4
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
