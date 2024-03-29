Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Highland Lights Workshop

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF

2015 Route 9

bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops

Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 31, SAT 6, SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Register online.

SUN 31

Trans Day of Visibility

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. KuBe Arts Center

211 Fishkill Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

There will be a DJ and refreshments during this community celebration.

Donations will benefit Queer Soup Night.

WED 3

Visitor Projection and Management

BEACON

6 p.m. Dutchess Manor

263 Route 9D | hhft.org

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will share its plans to handle visitors. Registration required.

FRI 5

Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 tattoo artists will showcase their techniques and styles. Also SAT 6, SUN 7. Cost: $25 ($65 for a 3-day pass, $85 VIP, ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 6

Penny Social

BEACON

1 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | arfbeacon.org

This fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include bingo, an auction, a flea market and raffles. Calling starts at 3 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS

SUN 31

In Light of Water, Birds Take Flight

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

As part of Dia’s Poetry & series, Jeffrey Yang will create a participatory orchestra with sound artist and composer Susie Ibarra. Register online. Museum admission is free today for Hudson Valley residents upon request; see bit.ly/dia-free-day. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)

FRI 5

Untitled (Loverboy)

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

This 1989 work by Felix Gonzales-Torres will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)

TALKS & TOURS

MON 1

Passion With Purpose

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com

In this panel discussion, moderated by Bridget O’Neill, entrepreneurs Katie Osborn of Via Collective, Carlin Felder of eXp Realty and Caryn Challman of Sattvic Fern will share stories of “leaping, taking risks and navigating blindly but with support and determination.”

THURS 4

Solar Eclipse Crocheting Craft

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Adults are invited to create a keepsake using provided materials with guided instructions. Registration required.

SAT 6

Climate Change Now

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Philipstown residents Radley Horton, a climate researcher, and David Gelber, the founder of The Years Project, which covers the climate crisis, will discuss what they see as the current challenges and reasons for hope.

SUN 7

Willitt Jewell

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

At the museum’s 118th annual meeting, Jennifer Cassidy, the county historian, will discuss the life and work of Jewell, who died in 1966 and was best known as a reporter and photographer for The Putnam County Courier. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Robert Irwin. On SUN 31 the focus will be on Kawara. Free

SAT 30

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 23.

SAT 30

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.

Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. Rescheduled from SAT 23.

TUES 2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Rec | 107 Glenclyffe

philipstownny.myrec.com

Watch the 2023 animated film based on the video game series. Registration required. Free

WED 3

Windsocks

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 and older are invited to make a festive outdoor decoration to take home. Registration required.

THURS 4

Bling’s the Thing

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joan Lloyd will lead an earring-making workshop. Make one pair to keep and another to donate to a women’s shelter. Registration required.

FRI 5

Wall-E

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children can watch the 2008 film about a robot that goes on a journey to save an uninhabitable earth.

FRI 5

After Hours Game Night

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Middle school students can play board games and eat snacks.

SAT 6

Filmmaking Workshop

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Elementary school students can learn techniques to create entries for a May film festival hosted by the Beacon School Foundation. The submission deadline for the festival is MON 8. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 30

The Peekskill Riots

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Field Library

4 Nelson Ave. | peekskill.org

This documentary series explores Peekskill’s racial history, beginning with a 1949 concert by Paul Robeson, a Black performer and activist, that was disrupted by protesters and turned violent.

WED 3

Totality: The American Eclipse

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In preparation for the April 8 eclipse, watch a 2017 documentary about the cultural impact of the alignment of the sun and moon.

FRI 5

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Read original work in any genre at this literary open mic.

FRI 5

America’s Top Psychic Medium

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Matt Fraser, known for his television series, will do live readings. Audience members must be at least 18 years old. Cost: $50 to $99

SAT 6

25th Anniversary Anthology Reading

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

696 Dutchess Turnpike

artsmidhudson.org

To celebrate the launch of the Calling All Poets anthology, former Dutchess poet laureates and CAPS competition winners will read their work.

MUSIC

SAT 30

The Prezence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Led Zeppelin tribute band will recreate a concert experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 5

House of Hamill

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The folk trio includes Rose Baldino, Brian Buchanan and Caroline Browning. Cost: $25





FRI 5

Bruce Katz Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Based in Woodstock, Katz (keyboards), Aaron Lieberman (guitar) and Randy Ciarlante (drums) will play blues, soul-jazz and New Orleans-inspired roots music. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 6

David & Jacob Bernz

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Beacon father-and-son duo will play folk music with guests. Cost: $20

SAT 6

The Neil Diamond Experience

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band includes stories in its performance of the singer’s hits. Cost: $42 to $57

SAT 6

Stella Blue’s Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will play a high-energy show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 7

Cajun Jam

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Bring an instrument, a dish to share or just a desire to dance to this open session.

SUN 7

West Point Concert Band

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | ikehall.com

The chamber music concert’s theme is American song and dance.

SUN 7

Merz Trio

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The chamber music group’s theme is Night Songs and will include works by Hildegard von Bingen, Thelonious Monk and Alma Mahler. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





CIVIC

SAT 30

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the TUES 2 presidential primary.

SAT 30

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the TUES 2 presidential primary.

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 2

Presidential Primary

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | elections.dutchessny.gov

TUES 2

Presidential Primary

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Rombout Middle School

88 Matteawan Road | elections.dutchessny.gov

TUES 2

Presidential Primary

PHILIPSTOWN

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Various | putnamboe.com

TUES 2

County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 3

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 4

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com