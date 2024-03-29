BASEBALL — Coach Bobby Atwell, whose team went 15-7 last season before falling in the semifinals of the Section IX tournament, has nine returning starters, including six seniors who have committed to play in college: Jack Antalek (Mercy), Liam Murphy (SUNY Rockland), and Anthony Borromeo, Mikey Fontaine, Ronnie Anzovino and Jackson Atwell (SUNY Orange).

The team includes juniors Derrick Heaton, Ryan Smith and Mercer Jordan and sophomores Ryan Landisi and Zach Schetter. The Bulldogs open the season at home at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 2) against Burke Catholic.

BOYS’ GOLF — After starting 2023 by losing four straight matches, the Bulldogs rattled off seven consecutive victories to finish 7-4. Will Martin, Brady Philipbar and Enis Dika return. Beacon begins the season April 9, hosting Monticello at the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs, who finished second in the league with an 11-5 record in 2023 (including an upset win over Newburgh), return five starters: Frank Zezza, Beckett Anderson, Imroz Ali, Charlie Zellinger and Charlie Klein, who reached the sectional quarterfinals. Three freshmen — Julian Rivers, William Flynn and Shaun Jabar — join the squad. Coach David Ryley noted that, following a reshuffling of the Section IX leagues, Beacon will compete against Cornwall, Goshen, Minisink Valley, Monticello, Warwick Valley and Washingtonville. It begins the season by hosting Valley Central at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (April 3).

GIRLS’ GOLF — The Bulldogs, who finished 7-7 last season, return 11 golfers, including nine seniors and MVPs Sophia Campagiorni and Elizabeth Ruffy. Eight players join the team. Beacon opens its season on Thursday (April 4) against John Jay East Fishkill at the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs hope to improve on last season’s four-win campaign. They lost six seniors to graduation but return nine other players. Beacon opens with two home games, hosting New Paltz on Tuesday (April 2) at 4:15 p.m. and Burke Catholic on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD — The Bulldogs move outdoors behind Damani DeLoatch, who finished second in the state in the triple jump during winter track, and runners Rubio Castagna-Torres, Henry Reinke, Bryce Manning and August Wright. For the girls, Stella Reinke and Isabella Migliore return from the winter, along with Lilly Pendley and Rachel Thorne, the only Beacon girls to compete in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. The Bulldogs begin the season on Wednesday (April 3) at a meet with Washingtonville and Monroe-Woodbury.