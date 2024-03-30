Includes natural resources inventory and mapping

Dutchess County announced on March 21 that it has launched websites for its natural resources inventory and environmental mapping.

The inventory site, at nri.dutchessenvironment.com, details physical and biological attributes to assist with conservation. The mapping site, at gis.dutchessny.gov/nri, allows residents, planners and municipalities “to identify conservation priorities and integrate them into local land-use planning initiatives,” the county said.

The two resources will be noted in the county’s application later this year for silver certification in the state’s Climate Smart Communities program. It received bronze certification in September 2019.