SAT 26

I Spy Halloween Trail

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

hhnaturecenter.org

845-534-5506 x204

Enjoy a scavenger “haunt” and meet animals at the Creature Corner. Cost: $10 (free for ages 2 and younger)

SAT 26

Boo at the Zoo

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

Help make treats for the bears at 10:30 a.m. and watch them enjoy the offerings. There will be crafts, activities and programs to learn about animals. Rain date: SUN 27.

SAT 26

Hocus Pocus

BEACON

2 p.m. Main Street

dub.sh/hocus-pocus-2024

The parade will proceed up Main Street from South Avenue to the post office. Children can collect stamps for a scavenger hunt from businesses with orange pumpkins in the window.





SAT 26

Halloween Concert

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mr. Kurt will entertain children ages 2 to 7 with interactive fun.

SAT 26

Halloween Parade

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

Main and Chestnut

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

Wear your costume, bring a pet and gather on the lawn for the village’s 31st annual parade. At 5 p.m., marchers will walk down Main to the bandstand.





SAT 26

Night of the Living Dead Dance Party

BEACON

8 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org

This Compass Arts fundraiser will keep you dancing all night. Wear a costume and get in the spirit. Cost: $40 to $85

SUN 27

Scary Stories in the Barn

BEACON

3 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will share spooky tales. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 15)

SUN 27

Tales of the Macabre

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

Dimitri Archip presents an annual reading of stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe by some of Beacon’s most talented actors and writers. Cost: $5 donation

WED 30

Spooky Stories

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jonathan Kruk will entertain children with tales that aren’t scary but have a little edge. Free

WED 30

Mischief Night

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teens and adults can toilet-paper the library trees, smash pumpkins, hunt for candy by flashlight and play Halloween trivia.

THURS 31

Spookytown

COLD SPRING

4 – 5:15 p.m. Chestnut Ridge

62 Chestnut St.

Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick-or-treat in the senior apartment complex.





THURS 31

Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will lead the audience in acting out the 1975 cult musical starring Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. Cost: $25

FRI 1

Lghts Dwn Lw Halloween

BEACON

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

dub.sh/lghts-dwn-lw-2024

Join the celebration at this party organized by LotusWorks Wellness with music, firepits, a costume contest, aerialists, drinks and a food truck. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 3

Pumpkin Smash

PHILIPSTOWN

12:30 – 2 p.m. Graymoor

40 Franciscan Way

atonementfriars.org

Keep your Halloween pumpkins out of the landfill at this second annual event by composting them at the Picnic Pavilion. There will be live music from the Mike Risko Band and cider and donuts.