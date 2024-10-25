SAT 26
I Spy Halloween Trail
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
hhnaturecenter.org
845-534-5506 x204
Enjoy a scavenger “haunt” and meet animals at the Creature Corner. Cost: $10 (free for ages 2 and younger)
SAT 26
Boo at the Zoo
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
Help make treats for the bears at 10:30 a.m. and watch them enjoy the offerings. There will be crafts, activities and programs to learn about animals. Rain date: SUN 27.
SAT 26
Hocus Pocus
BEACON
2 p.m. Main Street
dub.sh/hocus-pocus-2024
The parade will proceed up Main Street from South Avenue to the post office. Children can collect stamps for a scavenger hunt from businesses with orange pumpkins in the window.
SAT 26
Halloween Concert
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mr. Kurt will entertain children ages 2 to 7 with interactive fun.
SAT 26
Halloween Parade
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
Main and Chestnut
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
Wear your costume, bring a pet and gather on the lawn for the village’s 31st annual parade. At 5 p.m., marchers will walk down Main to the bandstand.
SAT 26
Night of the Living Dead Dance Party
BEACON
8 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org
This Compass Arts fundraiser will keep you dancing all night. Wear a costume and get in the spirit. Cost: $40 to $85
SUN 27
Scary Stories in the Barn
BEACON
3 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will share spooky tales. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 15)
SUN 27
Tales of the Macabre
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
Dimitri Archip presents an annual reading of stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe by some of Beacon’s most talented actors and writers. Cost: $5 donation
WED 30
Spooky Stories
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jonathan Kruk will entertain children with tales that aren’t scary but have a little edge. Free
WED 30
Mischief Night
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teens and adults can toilet-paper the library trees, smash pumpkins, hunt for candy by flashlight and play Halloween trivia.
THURS 31
Spookytown
COLD SPRING
4 – 5:15 p.m. Chestnut Ridge
62 Chestnut St.
Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick-or-treat in the senior apartment complex.
THURS 31
Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will lead the audience in acting out the 1975 cult musical starring Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. Cost: $25
FRI 1
Lghts Dwn Lw Halloween
BEACON
8 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
dub.sh/lghts-dwn-lw-2024
Join the celebration at this party organized by LotusWorks Wellness with music, firepits, a costume contest, aerialists, drinks and a food truck. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 3
Pumpkin Smash
PHILIPSTOWN
12:30 – 2 p.m. Graymoor
40 Franciscan Way
atonementfriars.org
Keep your Halloween pumpkins out of the landfill at this second annual event by composting them at the Picnic Pavilion. There will be live music from the Mike Risko Band and cider and donuts.
