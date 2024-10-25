The polls will be open on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For early voting hours, see below. Incumbents are indicated with an asterick. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Party guide: C = Conservative, D = Democratic, R = Republican, WF = Working Families

FEDERAL

President/Vice President

Kamala Harris / Tim Walz (D, WF)

Donald Trump / JD Vance (R, C)

U.S. SENATE

Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF)*

Diane Sare (LaRouche)

Michael Sapraicone (R, C)

U.S. HOUSE

District 17 (Philipstown)

Anthony Frascone (WF)

Mondaire Jones (D)

Mike Lawler (R, C)*

District 18 (Beacon)

Alison Esposito (R, C)

Pat Ryan (D, WF)*

NEW YORK STATE

Proposition 1

If approved, this proposal will amend the state constitution, which now protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed and religion, to also protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, as well as reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The amendment allows laws to prevent or undo past discrimination.

State Supreme Court, 9th Judicial District

There are five open seats for 14-year terms. The district includes Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Brett Broge (D, C), private practice, Orange County

Colleen Duffy (D, C)*

Thomas Humbach (R), Rockland County Attorney

Leslie Kahn (R), Clarkstown town justice (Rockland)

Kyle McGovern (D, C), Tarrytown judge (Westchester)

Edward Mevec (R), state administrative law judge

Karen Ostberg (R), Minisink town justice (Orange)

Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C), Westchester Family Court

Mark Starkman (R), private practice, Orange County

Rachel Tanguay (D, C), Rockland Family Court

State Senate (District 39)

Rob Rolison (R, C)*

Yvette Valdes Smith (D, WF)

FOR VOTERS IN BEACON

City Council (2 seats)

Amber Grant (At-large)*

Pam Wetherbee (Ward 3)*

Dutchess County Comptroller

Dan Aymar-Blair (D, WF)

Gregg Pulver (R, C)*

State Assembly (District 104)

Jonathan Jacobson (D, WF)*

FOR VOTERS IN PHILIPSTOWN

State Assembly (District 95)

Michael Capalbo (R, C)

Dana Levenberg (D, WF)*

Cold Spring Village Board (2 seats)

Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors)*

Tweeps Woods (Service Party)*

Philipstown Town Justice

Camille Linson (D, C)*

Putnam County Coroner

Wendy Erickson (R, C)*

Putnam County Legislator

Nancy Montgomery (D, United Putnam)*

REGISTRATION

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 26. See dub.sh/voter-register. To verify you are registered and locate your polling place, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

ABSENTEE VOTING

The deadline to request an absentee ballot online at dub.sh/early-ballot or for the Board of Elections to receive a mailed request is Oct. 26. The last day for a request in person at the Board of Elections is Nov. 4.

Note: Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot may not vote in person on a machine, regardless of whether the ballot was submitted. However, a voter who requested an absentee ballot but did not return it can complete an affidavit ballot at the polls.

EARLY VOTING

For Beacon

Fishkill Town Hall, 807 Route 52

SAT 26 9a – 5p

SUN 27 9a – 5p

MON 28 Noon – 8p

TUES 29 9a – 5p

WED 30 Noon – 8p

THURS 31 8a – 4p

FRI 1 9a – 5p

SAT 2 9a – 5p

SUN 3 9a – 5p

For Philipstown

North Highlands Firehouse, 504 Fishkill Road

SAT 26 9a – 5p

SUN 27 9a – 5p

MON 28 9a – 5p

TUES 29 Noon – 8p

WED 30 9a – 5p

THURS 31 Noon – 8p

FRI 1 9a – 5p

SAT 2 9a – 5p

SUN 3 9a – 5p

ELECTION PROTECTION

The state attorney general has created a hotline at 866-390-2992 or online to troubleshoot and resolve concerns or complaints by voters. It will be active from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6.