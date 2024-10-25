The polls will be open on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For early voting hours, see below. Incumbents are indicated with an asterick. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Party guide: C = Conservative, D = Democratic, R = Republican, WF = Working Families
FEDERAL
President/Vice President
Kamala Harris / Tim Walz (D, WF)
Donald Trump / JD Vance (R, C)
U.S. SENATE
Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF)*
Diane Sare (LaRouche)
Michael Sapraicone (R, C)
U.S. HOUSE
District 17 (Philipstown)
Anthony Frascone (WF)
Mondaire Jones (D)
Mike Lawler (R, C)*
District 18 (Beacon)
Alison Esposito (R, C)
Pat Ryan (D, WF)*
NEW YORK STATE
Proposition 1
If approved, this proposal will amend the state constitution, which now protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed and religion, to also protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, as well as reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The amendment allows laws to prevent or undo past discrimination.
State Supreme Court, 9th Judicial District
There are five open seats for 14-year terms. The district includes Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.
Brett Broge (D, C), private practice, Orange County
Colleen Duffy (D, C)*
Thomas Humbach (R), Rockland County Attorney
Leslie Kahn (R), Clarkstown town justice (Rockland)
Kyle McGovern (D, C), Tarrytown judge (Westchester)
Edward Mevec (R), state administrative law judge
Karen Ostberg (R), Minisink town justice (Orange)
Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C), Westchester Family Court
Mark Starkman (R), private practice, Orange County
Rachel Tanguay (D, C), Rockland Family Court
State Senate (District 39)
Rob Rolison (R, C)*
Yvette Valdes Smith (D, WF)
FOR VOTERS IN BEACON
City Council (2 seats)
Amber Grant (At-large)*
Pam Wetherbee (Ward 3)*
Dutchess County Comptroller
Dan Aymar-Blair (D, WF)
Gregg Pulver (R, C)*
State Assembly (District 104)
Jonathan Jacobson (D, WF)*
FOR VOTERS IN PHILIPSTOWN
State Assembly (District 95)
Michael Capalbo (R, C)
Dana Levenberg (D, WF)*
Cold Spring Village Board (2 seats)
Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors)*
Tweeps Woods (Service Party)*
Philipstown Town Justice
Camille Linson (D, C)*
Putnam County Coroner
Wendy Erickson (R, C)*
Putnam County Legislator
Nancy Montgomery (D, United Putnam)*
REGISTRATION
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 26. See dub.sh/voter-register. To verify you are registered and locate your polling place, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
ABSENTEE VOTING
The deadline to request an absentee ballot online at dub.sh/early-ballot or for the Board of Elections to receive a mailed request is Oct. 26. The last day for a request in person at the Board of Elections is Nov. 4.
Note: Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot may not vote in person on a machine, regardless of whether the ballot was submitted. However, a voter who requested an absentee ballot but did not return it can complete an affidavit ballot at the polls.
EARLY VOTING
For Beacon
Fishkill Town Hall, 807 Route 52
SAT 26 9a – 5p
SUN 27 9a – 5p
MON 28 Noon – 8p
TUES 29 9a – 5p
WED 30 Noon – 8p
THURS 31 8a – 4p
FRI 1 9a – 5p
SAT 2 9a – 5p
SUN 3 9a – 5p
For Philipstown
North Highlands Firehouse, 504 Fishkill Road
SAT 26 9a – 5p
SUN 27 9a – 5p
MON 28 9a – 5p
TUES 29 Noon – 8p
WED 30 9a – 5p
THURS 31 Noon – 8p
FRI 1 9a – 5p
SAT 2 9a – 5p
SUN 3 9a – 5p
ELECTION PROTECTION
The state attorney general has created a hotline at 866-390-2992 or online to troubleshoot and resolve concerns or complaints by voters. It will be active from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6.
