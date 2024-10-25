An artist restores one of Beacon’s oldest structures

A home on South Avenue in Beacon, built around 1756, has a special place in the history of American thought.

Alexander Hamilton slept there during his honeymoon, although it was located elsewhere, on what is today a parking lot.

Inside the home, Hamilton wrote letters hashing out political positions developed in the Federalist Papers, which provided a conceptual framework for the Constitution, says its longtime owner, Yuan Lee.

Known as Chrystie House, the structure is likely the second-oldest residence in Beacon, behind the Madam Brett homestead built in 1709. Lee bought it in 2007 and operates a bed-and-breakfast. He says the income barely offsets the dump truck of money he poured into restoring and maintaining the house, where Lee’s impeccable interior design merges East and West, one of his goals.

Lee, a native of Taiwan, moved to New York City in 1989 to work as a painter and illustrator. Nearly 20 years later, a group of Beacon artists recruited him to relocate from his Manhattan apartment.

His paintings hang in guest rooms and common areas. The United Nations commissioned detailed depictions of endangered species in their habitats from Lee. A student of Matisse, his still-life paintings, Parisian street scenes and a study of two violin restorers adorn the sitting room.

“People always say my work is so realistic that it looks like a photo,” Lee says. “That insults me. I paint what I know, not just what I see. I bring reason to realism.”

He has turned his attention to landscape design; he sculpted the stonework on the grounds. Photos and reports on his ongoing research into the house are shared at chrystiehouseproject.com.

The rooms at the inn are named after key players in its past: William Few, Albert Chrystie, CJ Slocum and Henry Winthrop Sargent.

Madam Brett makes a cameo as the aunt and benefactor of the builder, fur trader Abraham DePeyster Jr., whose father served as the mayor of New Amsterdam and governor of New York. Beyond serving as a bustling port, Fishkill Landing attracted wealthy city folk. Initially, people referred to the peninsula as DePeyster’s Point.

Few is a largely forgotten founding father who moved from Georgia to Manhattan at the behest of his New Yorker wife. He served as president of an early predecessor to Citibank and, in 1820, deeded his summer home to his son-in-law, Albert Chrystie.

Two decades later, on a nearby slope, Henry Winthrop Sargent, a scion of a merchant family, built Wodenethe. Under the tutelage of Newburgh-born landscape architect Andrew Jackson Downing, Sargent turned the surrounding 25 acres into an experimental botanical garden.

In 1927, Clarence Slocum, described by Lee as “the pioneer of celebrity rehab,” bought Chrystie House and moved it by horse and roller to the nearby Wodenethe estate because excavating at Dennings Point Brick Works threatened its foundation.

Slocum lived in the home but sent his patients to other buildings and campuses, including the circa 1840 Peter C. DuBois House on Slocum Road in Dutchess Junction and the mansion on Route 9D later known as Craig House. “They hid [the celebrities] well,” says Lee.

Wodenethe was razed in 1953; its footprint and most of its grounds became plots for tract housing. A few specimen trees from the experimental garden remain, including a male trunk that helped foster many of New York City’s ubiquitous and odiferous Gingko trees.

Despite the home’s association with psychiatric patients and dark celebrity — actor Henry Fonda’s wife killed herself on its grounds — there is no evidence of hauntings, says Lee’s wife, Yulina Zhang. “If there are ghosts, they’re good, positive ones.”