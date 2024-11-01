State Assembly member also has no challenger

There are three races that Beacon voters will see on their ballots in which the candidates are running unopposed.

For the Beacon City Council, Amber Grant, who was appointed in January as an at-large member to fill a vacancy created when Pam Wetherbee was shifted to the Ward 3 seat, is seeking a one-year term. Grant served from 2018 to 2019 as the Ward 4 representative and in 2020 and 2021 as an at-large member.

Ward 3 residents will see Wetherbee’s name on their ballots. She was elected last year as an at-large member but shifted to Ward 3 to fill a vacancy created when Wren Longo resigned two months into her second term. Wetherbee, who served as the Ward 3 representative from 2014 to 2017, also seeks a one-year term.

The other members of the City Council are Mayor Lee Kyriacou, Molly Rhodes (Ward 1), Jeff Domanski (Ward 2), Dan Aymar-Blair (Ward 4, and a candidate for Dutchess County comptroller) and Paloma Wake (at-large). Six of the seven seats will appear on the November 2025 ballot for two-year terms. The mayor, who serves a four-year term, will be on the ballot in 2027.

In the state Assembly, Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat, is running for his fourth, 2-year term representing District 104, which includes Beacon.