U.S. HOUSE (DISTRICT 17)

The incumbent, Mike Lawler, defeated challenger Mondaire Jones for his second, 2-year term. Both are from Rockland County. Lawler had been executive director of the New York State Republican Party, deputy town supervisor in Orangetown, a political lobbyist and consultant before defeating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022 by 3,200 votes among 278,000 cast. Jones earned degrees from Stanford and Harvard and, as a lawyer, worked in private practice and for the Justice Department and Westchester County district attorney. He was elected to Congress in 2020 and served one term representing the former District 17 before redistricting.

Anthony Frascone, also from Rockland, appeared on the Working Families line after winning a primary over Jones. Democratic Party leaders called him a “a ghost candidate without a campaign, staff or spending” whose purpose was to draw votes away from Jones. The Working Families party endorsed Jones.

676 of 681 precincts reporting

Anthony Frascone (WF) 7,186 (1.9%)

Mondaire Jones (D) 166,331 (43.9%)

✓ Mike Lawler (R, C) 191,681 (50.6%) Putnam County

Anthony Frascone (WF) 1,339 (2.5%)

Mondaire Jones (D) 20,366 (37.5%)

✓ Mike Lawler (R, C) 30,948 (56.9%)

U.S. SENATE

The incumbent, Kirsten Gillibrand, won her third, 6-year term.

13,077 of 13,357 districts reporting ✓ Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF) 4,401,397 (55.8%)

Diane Sare (LaRouche) 35,592 (0.5%)

Michael Sapraicone (R, C) 3,097,014 (39.3%) Putnam County Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF) 23,848 (43.9%)

Diane Sare (LaRouche) 181 (0.33%)

✓ Michael Sapraicone (R, C) 28,504 (52.4%)

STATE SENATE (DISTRICT 39)

Rob Rolison won a second term over challenger Yvette Valdés Smith, a member of the Dutchess County Legislature whose district includes Ward 4 in Beacon.

204 of 207 districts reporting ✓ Rob Rolison (R, C) 72,815 (48.6%)

Yvette Valdés Smith (D, WF) 68,940 (46%) Putnam County

Rob Rolison (R, C) 5,820 (45.8%)

✓ Yvette Valdés Smith (D, WF) 6,344 (49.9%)

State Sen. Peter Harckham, whose district includes Carmel, Kent, Patterson, Southeast and Brewster in Putnam County, as well as the City of Peekskill, won a fourth, 2-year term over challenger Gina Arena.

Gina Arena (R, C) 74,299 (44.4%)

✓ Peter Harckham (D, WF) 84,789 (50.7%)

STATE ASSEMBLY (DISTRICT 95)

Dana Levenberg, the first-term incumbent for the district that includes Philipstown, is a former Ossining supervisor and was chief of staff to her predecessor, Sandy Galef, who held the seat for 30 years. She was challenged by Michael Capalbo, a business analyst who lives in Yorktown.

107 of 112 precincts reporting Michael Capalbo (R, C) 21,016 (34.2%)

✓ Dana Levenberg (D, WF) 36,695 (59.8%) Putnam County Michael Capalbo (R, C) 2,046 (33.3%)

✓ Dana Levenberg (D, WF) 3,816 (61.1%)

COLD SPRING

Laura Bozzi and Tweeps Phillips Woods had no challengers to return to the Village Board. Bozzi was appointed and then elected to the board in 2022 and won her second, two-year term. Woods won a one-year term in 2021 and was seeking her second full term. The other board members are Mayor Kathleen Foley, Aaron Freimark and Eliza Starbuck, whose seats will be on the ballot in 2025. Village elections are nonpartisan.

✓ Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors) 393 (46.4%)

✓ Tweeps Phillips Woods (Service Party) 441 (52.1%)

PHILIPSTOWN

Camille Linson ran unopposed on the Democratic and Conservative lines for her third, 4-year term as Philipstown justice. She defeated Faye Thorpe in 2016 with 55 percent of the vote and was not challenged in 2020.

✓ Camille Linson (D, C) 2,908 (76.4%)

PUTNAM COUNTY

Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley on the county Legislature, and is its sole Democrat, had no opponent for her third, 3-year term. She defeated former legislator Barbara Scuccimarra by comfortable margins in 2018 and 2021.

✓ Nancy Montgomery (D, United Putnam) 3,053 (73.1%)

Two other county legislative races were on ballots. In District 7 (Mahopac), Daniel Birmingham ran unopposed to succeed Joseph Castellano, who could not run because of term limits. Birmingham served in the Legislature from 2004 to 2012.

✓ Daniel Birmingham (R, C) 3,570 (70.4%)

In District 4 (Patterson), there is a three-way race between Randall Mulkins, Laura Russo and Jennifer Bumgarner to succeed Ginny Nacerino, who also could not run because of term limits.

Jennifer Bumgarner (Patterson First) 107 (5%)

Randall Mulkins (D, WF) 908 (42.6%)

✓ Laura Russo (R, C) 1,118 (49.5%)

Wendy Erickson, one of three Putnam County coroners, ran unopposed for a second, 4-year term.

✓ Wendy Erickson (R, C) 27,875 (69%)

STATE COURT

There were 10 candidates for five seats on the state Supreme Court for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Justices serve 14-year terms. The Supreme Court justices in Putnam County are Gina Capone (elected in 2019) and Victor Grossman (2013).

Despite its name, the Supreme Court is not the highest court in New York. That is the Court of Appeals. Instead, it is a trial court that operates at the county level.

1,729 of 1,797 districts reporting ✓ Brett Broge (D, C): 469,705

Private practice, Orange County

✓ Colleen Duffy (D, C): 512,462

Incumbent

Thomas Humbach (R): 335,765

Rockland County Attorney

Leslie Kahn (R): 324,767

Clarkstown town justice (Rockland)

✓ Kyle McGovern (D, C): 483,540

Tarrytown judge (Westchester)

Edward Mevec (R): 328,259

State administrative law judge

Karen Ostberg (R): 327,280

Minisink town justice (Orange)

✓ Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C): 475,399

Westchester Family Court

Mark Starkman (R): 324,496

Private practice, Orange County

✓ Rachel Tanguay (D, C): 464,810

Rockland Family Court Putnam County

Brett Broge (D, C): 21,897

Colleen Duffy (D, C): 24,308

✓ Thomas Humbach (R): 25,679

✓ Leslie Kahn (R): 24,461

Kyle McGovern (D, C): 22,725

✓ Edward Mevec (R): 24,907

✓ Karen Ostberg (R): 24,788

Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C): 22,329

✓ Mark Starkman (R): 24,614

Rachel Tanguay (D, C): 21,716

PROPOSALS

Proposition 1

This proposal will amend the state constitution, which now protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed and religion, to also protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, as well as reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The amendment allows laws to prevent or undo past discrimination.

✓ Yes: 4,478,058 (56.6%)

No: 2,763,919 (34.9%) Putnam County ✓ Yes: 18,993 (50.2%)

No: 18,845 (49.8%)

PRESIDENT

The Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, won the state and Dutchess County but the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, won Putnam.

✓ Kamala Harris/Tim Walz (D, WF) 4,328,215 (54.6%)

Donald Trump/J.D. Vance (R, C) 3,427,299 (43.3%)

Dutchess County

✓ Harris/Walz (D, WF) 75,795 (51.2%)

Trump/Vance (R, C) 69,307 (46.8%)

Putnam County

Harris/Walz (D, WF) 22,859 (42%)

✓ Trump/Vance (R, C) 30,654 (56.4%)