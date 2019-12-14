Giving Trees

Groups collecting for needy kids

■ The Haldane PTA is raising money to help families with children who attend schools in the district. Donations will be used to purchase gifts. Give at haldanepta.org before Tuesday, Dec. 17.

■ The Cold Spring chapter of Putnam County 4-H has set up a Giving Tree in C&E Paint Supply at 158 Main St. Participants can a card from the tree that lists a gift for a needy child that can be left at the hardware store for collection by Wednesday, Dec. 18, or taken to the CoveCare Center, 1808 Route 6, in Carmel.