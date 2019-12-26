Deputy Struck by Car

Injured in Mahopac while directing traffic

An investigator with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was struck and injured by an SUV in Mahopac on Dec. 14 while directing traffic.

The officer, who was directing traffic on Route 6, was struck at about 7:40 p.m. and taken to Danbury Hospital by the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Department said the driver of an SUV was issued three summons for disobeying a police officer, failing to exercise due care when approaching an emergency vehicle, and speeding.

