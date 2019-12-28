Bridge Authority to Raise Tolls

Crossing fee will reach $2.15 by 2023

The board of commissioners of the New York State Bridge Authority at its December meeting unanimously approved raising tolls on the five Hudson Valley bridges it controls.

The 40-cent increase will be phased in over four years, the authority said, and the proceeds will help finance repairs of the Bear Mountain and Rip Van Winkle bridges, replacement of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge’s north span deck and painting and paving projects, as well as the transition to all-electronic tolling.

In 2023, the cash rate for each crossing will reach $2.15 and the EZPass rate will be $1.65, the authority said, which it said “will still be lower in inflation-adjusted dollars than tolls were when the authority began in the 1930s.” The first incremental 10-cent increase will take place on May 1.

The authority receives no tax funding; 97 percent of its money is from tolls and the other 3 percent from advertising, investments and other sources, it said.