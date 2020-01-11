Haldane Teacher Receives Certification

One of 97 honored statewide

Nearly 100 teachers in New York earned certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, including Michelle Cordaro of Haldane High School, who teaches social studies and history.

To achieve certification, teachers must complete a performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment process that includes a review of teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of a candidate’s teaching and student learning. The process typically takes 200 to 400 hours.

