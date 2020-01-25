Around Town (Photos)

SHE PERSISTED — A group of Philipstown residents, including a number of mothers and daughters, gathered on the great lawn at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring early on Saturday (Jan. 18) in frigid weather before walking to the train to send off a contingent to the annual Women’s March in New York City. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TOP WRITERS — Six Beacon City School District students were named winners of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. essay-writing contest. Pictured above, from left to right with their certificates, are Kayla Gerades, Lyris Pennock, Richard Johnson, Fiona Burke-Smith and Savannah Brace, along with Beacon Superintendent Matt Landahl and contest organizers. Gavin Troiano, the sixth winner, is not pictured. (Photo provided)

NEW RECTOR — The Rev. Amanda Eiman led her first service on Jan. 19 as rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison. She succeeds Frank Geer, who retired in 2018 after 30 years. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

MAP MAKERS — Leonora Burton, owner of The Country Goose in Cold Spring, stands amid the 34 Haldane students who, last year as first graders, mapped Main Street as a part of the Discover, Create and Innovate Program. Burton (back row, center) presented a check for $800, a portion of her sales of 140 tote bags and 146 postcards that feature the student map, to teacher Jennifer Quick. Diane Landtroop of The Country Goose and teacher Lauren Hocker are behind the students at right. The donation will benefit the first-grade art program. Burton said the tote bags have proven popular and, with just a handful left, she will order more. C&E Paints assisted with postcard sales. (Photo by Michael Turton)

WHAT DO YOU THINK? — Kevin Slimp, center, a consultant known as the “news guru,” visited the Highlands from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Jan. 17 and 18 to conduct focus groups in Philipstown and Beacon to find out what people think of The Current and how it might be improved. His visit was funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Putnam County. (Photo by Michele Gedney)