Addiction Topic of Galef Show

Interviews Philipstown coordinator

Sandy Galef, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, interviewed Danielle Pack McCarthy, Philipstown’s addiction resource coordinator, for an episode of the legislator’s program, Speak Out, that will air through February.

McCarthy, who is also executive director of the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub in Cold Spring, discussed a multi-pronged approach to preventing and treating addiction grounded in compassion and public education.

Galef’s public-access show airs each Friday at 8:30 p.m. and each Saturday at 1 p.m. on Channel 15 in Garrison and south Philipstown, and on Channel 21 in Cold Spring and north Philipstown. Galef also has a channel on YouTube.