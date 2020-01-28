Learn to Fish

Registration is open for a fishing lesson on Saturday, June 6, at Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel. It will be open to Putnam County residents ages 7 to 14.

Each participant will receive a free rod, reel, tackle box, fishing directory and hat. Space is limited to 150, and online registration is required. The event is co-sponsored by the Oasis Sportsmen Club and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County, and participants in past 4-H fishing clinics are not eligible. See putnam.cce.cornell.edu.