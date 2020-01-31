Man Arrested on Stalking Charges

Allegedly traveled from New Hampshire to Putnam

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a New Hampshire man on Jan. 18 after he allegedly stalked a woman he knew through an online gaming app.

Rattana V. Phimmavongsa was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m. following a call from a Southeast woman who reported a trespasser. She told police that she and the man play a game game called Ark Survival but that she had stopped interacting with him about two years earlier. She said that two days earlier she had discovered he had hacked into her gaming account and that she feared for her safety.

The suspect was located at a nearby motel and transported to the Putnam County jail. After being arraigned on a misdemeanor stalking charge, he was released until his next court date.