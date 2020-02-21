Dutchess Approves Raises for Police

Moves money around to cover increases

The Dutchess County Legislature on Feb. 10 approved moving $2.4 million to cover the cost of new union contracts for its sheriff’s deputies, correction officers and support staff.

Legislators authorized two amendments to the 2020 budget: $2.07 million to cover raises for members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Employee Association (DCSEA); and $375,000 to cover raises and other costs for members of the Dutchess County Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

The DCSEA members, which include guards and office and building maintenance staff, approved a contract covering 2017 through 2021 that includes annual raises of between 2 percent and 2.25 percent the first three years, 2.75 percent for 2020 and 2.5 percent for 2021. The total cost will be $7.6 million over five years.

Under the new four-year contract with the PBA, which represents deputies, sergeants and lieutenants, Dutchess will pay $4.01 million in raises and other costs between 2020 and 2023. Union members will receive 2.5 percent raises in each of the first three years and 2.75 percent in 2023.