Dutchess Approves Raises for Police

Leonard Sparks By |

Moves money around to cover increases

The Dutchess County Legislature on Feb. 10 approved moving $2.4 million to cover the cost of new union contracts for its sheriff’s deputies, correction officers and support staff.

Legislators authorized two amendments to the 2020 budget: $2.07 million to cover raises for members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Employee Association (DCSEA); and $375,000 to cover raises and other costs for members of the Dutchess County Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

The DCSEA members, which include guards and office and building maintenance staff, approved a contract covering 2017 through 2021 that includes annual raises of between 2 percent and 2.25 percent the first three years, 2.75 percent for 2020 and 2.5 percent for 2021. The total cost will be $7.6 million over five years.

Under the new four-year contract with the PBA, which represents deputies, sergeants and lieutenants, Dutchess will pay $4.01 million in raises and other costs between 2020 and 2023. Union members will receive 2.5 percent raises in each of the first three years and 2.75 percent in 2023.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.