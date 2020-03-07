Mini-Libraries Coming to Cold Spring

Also: Board approves Pride Parade for June



Haldane School’s Discover, Create and Innovate (DCI) program keeps finding ways to make village life better.

At the March 3 meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, seventh graders Gabriela Perilli, Isabella Tavares and Josephine Foley-Hedlund outlined the program’s latest project: the construction and installation of a number of “mini-libraries” in which residents can donate, take and return books.

The wooden libraries, which are 2.5-feet high, will be placed on the riverfront, at Tots Park and at the Locust Ridge crosswalk on Main Street. Gabriela, Isabella and Josephine will build the structures with guidance from their teacher and DCI adviser, Gabe Horn.

The project report presented to trustees included design, funding, construction and maintenance details. “We hope that these libraries will last a long time and become a good outlet for people to read and trade books,” it stated.

Board members unanimously endorsed the project.

Past DCI projects have included creating a map of Main Street, video interviews with local business owners, the painting of the Metro-North pedestrian tunnel and construction of bicycle racks.

In other business …

■ The board accepted the resignation of Carolyn Bachan from the Historic District Review Board, on which she had served for 10 years. Lloyd DesBrisay, an architect with more than 30 years’ experience, was appointed to succeed her.

■ The mayor was authorized to send service-termination letters to the owners of nine properties in Nelsonville and Philipstown who have not paid their water bills.

■ Trustee Fran Murphy presented a draft application form for organizations requesting permission to hold parades.

■ The mayor was authorized to sign a contract with the Cold Spring Film Society for its summer movie series at Dockside Park.

■ After a recommendation by the Planning Board, the trustees on Feb. 25 granted 11 parking waivers at $250 each for 114 Main St., where Paulette’s, a cafe and women’s clothing shop, is scheduled to open in May. Because off-street parking spaces required by the village code are rarely available, businesses can pay a one-time fee for each required space.

■ Trustees on Feb. 25 approved Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Matt Kroog’s request to spend $8,856 to upgrade the alarm system at the Kemble Avenue pumping station and relocate a manhole monitor to Lower Main Street.

■ Supporters applauded after the Cold Spring Village Board on Feb. 25 approved a request to hold a Pride Parade on Main Street on Saturday, June 6. James Hyer (third from right), a Mahopac resident who has worked on Pride events for more than 20 years, thanked trustees for their support of the parade, which will be a first for Putnam County. “They are wonderful events,” he said. “Businesses love it because they bring in a lot of people, and it’s just a great thing for the LGBTQ community.”