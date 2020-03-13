Around Town (Photos)

SCOUTS HONORED — State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, visited the Garrison Fish & Game Club on March 1 to honor Alek Maasik and Guy Cervone as the Garrison residents received their Eagle Scout awards. Both are members of Troop 437. (Photo provided)

SIGN REMOVED — The familiar stone “Welcome to Beacon” sign was dismantled recently after sitting for 11 years across from the Metro-North station. The half-acre parcel is being cleared to make way for six townhouses. City Council Member George Mansfield, who helped create the sign, said he expected it would find a new home, although he cautioned, “it may not be the same exact thing.” (Photo by Jeff Simms)