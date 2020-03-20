2020 College Scholarship Guide

The list below includes scholarships available to high school seniors or college students in the Highlands and/or Putnam and Dutchess counties. It does not include awards specific to individual schools. To search for scholarships from state and national organizations, see directories such as scholarships.com, fastweb.com and collegeboard.org.

Each listing includes who qualifies to apply, the amount of the award and the application deadline. For scholarships coded CFHV, apply at cfhvny.org. For those marked SGO, email your school guidance office or click on the “Apply” link to download the form in PDF format. Because schools are closed, guidance counselors can be contacted for assistance with transcripts and recommendations:

Carol Hopper, Haldane High School

chopper@haldaneschool.org

Download application forms

Dawn Smith, Beacon High School

smith.daw@beaconk12.org

Download application forms

Note: Because of the disruption of COVID-19, the deadlines on scholarships administered by the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley has been extended from April 1 to May 1, which is reflected below.

How to Read and Compare Financial Aid Awards By Sandra Moore With the deadline for committing to a college — May 1 — around the corner, now’s the time to review financial aid award letters carefully. Since these notifications are not standardized, the information they contain is often incomplete and confusing. Here’s how to make sure that you’re comparing apples to apples: Determine Cost of Attendance (COA) For each school, verify actual direct and estimated indirect costs for the academic year in which the student will begin study. For most colleges, direct (“billable”) costs include tuition and room and board; some also add in fees and/or health insurance premiums, although the latter can be waived with proof of family coverage. Indirect costs typically include books and supplies, travel and personal expenses. Compare Awards Enter the above data in an online comparative tool, such as the one provided by the College Board (collegeboard.org). Subtract Gift Aid First, minus out the “free money” from federal, state, institutional and any outside sources (e.g., need-based grants and merit scholarships) from the total cost to calculate a net price. Review Self-Help Options Next, look at each award package to see if it includes Federal Direct Subsidized and/or Unsubsidized Student Loans (formerly known as Stafford Loans) and work-study availability to see what the student qualifies for. Calculate Loan Repayment If awarded a student loan or loans, determine how much of the total loan amount is acceptable based on the interest rate and re-payment schedule. (Remember: Unsubsidized loans accrue interest throughout the college years that must be repaid by the student; currently, for subsidized loans, interest accrued during that time is absorbed by the federal government.) To help you complete this task, use the College Board’s online repayment calculator. Important Reminders If a work-study amount is included, that money is not a given and must be earned. Accordingly, it cannot be counted as a gift and should not be deducted from net price; be sure to check with financial aid offices about job availability, wages, schedule, etc.

A family’s net price should only reflect gift aid, not loans or work-study. However, it’s useful for budgeting purposes to also calculate the out-of-pocket cost: the amount the family will actually have to pay for each year of college. To do this, subtract total acceptable student and parent loan amounts.

Before signing on the dotted line, families must compare the bottom-line price of each college with their own budgets to determine which one best fits their financial situation. It’s not a good idea to raid retirement fund or emergency savings and/or apply for additional private loans to cover any gap. With so many affordable college options out there, don’t allow the student to choose schools that may risk the family’s fiscal future. Sandra Moore, a former college admissions director, is the founder of Next Step College Counseling in Hyde Park. She can be reached at smoore@nextstepcollegecounseling.com.

Highlands

Acacio “Roger” Rodrigues Memorial Scholarship

Putnam or Dutchess seniors or undergraduate college students who plan to study in a field that will lead to a career in the building/construction industry. | $2,000+ annually | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

AIAWHV Foundation

Putnam or Dutchess college students studying architecture. | $7,000 | April 6 | Apply

Daughters of the United States Army

Senior who is the child or dependent of an active, retired or deceased U.S. military service member whose family resides within a 35-mile radius of West Point. | April 17 | Apply

Elena Eckert Memorial Scholarship

Putnam or Dutchess seniors who are children or grandchildren of a current or former member of the Armed Forces, a police officer or a corrections officer. | $1,500+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Firemen’s Association of the State of New York

FASNY reimburses tuition for active volunteer firefighters attending a New York community college or taking online courses through Empire State College. | $1,250 | ongoing | SGO | Apply

Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses

Putnam or Dutchess senior planning to major in criminal justice, fire science, public administration or related fields. | $1,000+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents

Hudson Valley students pursuing a career in law, education, engineering, architecture, science, math or technology. | Varies. | April 23 | SGO | Apply

Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation

Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha. | $500 to $2,000 | March 28 | SGO | Apply

Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Society

Seniors who plan to pursue a career in mental health, such as psychiatry, psychology, psychiatric nursing or social work. | $125 to $500 | May | SGO

Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation

Putnam and Dutchess seniors whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. | $2,000 to $5,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Nebrasky Foundation Scholarships

Seniors in the Hudson Valley “who may not fit the traditional four-year college model” but plan to pursue vocational or technical education. | $2,500 | April 15 | Apply

New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal

Haldane or Beacon seniors who are (1) enrolled in special education, (2) have demonstrated resourcefulness and ingenuity to overcome a puzzling creative obstacle, or (3) plan to attend a New York college and have a record of involvement and work for a cause or organization that promotes social justice, equal opportunity, relief of human suffering or similar aspirations. | $3,000 to $5,000 | March 27 | SGO | Apply

Professional Nurses Association of Dutchess/Putnam

Putnam or Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing. | $500 to $1,000 | May 12 | SGO | Apply

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Lower Hudson Valley senior swho demonstrates an interest in U.S. history | $250 | April 15 | SGO

St. Luke’s Cornwall Health System

Seniors who plan to enter the medical field. | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 1 | SGO | Apply

Tony Schembri Memorial Scholarship

Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by the Newburgh-based chapter of the veterans’ organization Rolling Thunder 3. | $500 | April 1 | SGO | Apply

Philipstown

Alice Reilley Schatzle Memorial Scholarship

Haldane senior who plans to major in education, library sciences or another field that serves others. | Varies. | May 29 | SGO

Blue Devil Booster Club Scholarship

A male and female senior who have been involved in the Haldane athletic program and demonstrated honesty, self-discipline, commitment and team play. | $500 | May 12 | SGO

Cold Spring Lions Club

Philipstown seniors on basis of need, academic record and potential to succeed. | Varies. | May | SGO

Cold Spring Police Benevolent Association

Haldane seniors, for community service and potential for success. | April 30 | SGO

Glaser Orthodontics

Haldane seniors who plan to pursue a career in a health field. | $500 | March 31 | SGO

Joseph Percacciolo Memorial Award

Haldane seniorsr who have demonstrated service and dedication to the community | May 29 | SGO

Knights of Columbus Scholarship

Philipstown seniors, with preference to Our Lady of Loretto and St. Joseph’s parishioners. | April 24 | SGO

Kristofer J. DiNatale Scholarship

Presented to a Haldane senior who has demonstrated a strong interest and commitment to technology | May 29 | SGO

Liz Bono Memorial Scholarship

Haldane senior preparing for a career in business management or planning to start his or her own business. | $500 | May 29 | SGO

Lori Isler Teacher Scholarship

Haldane senior who plans to pursue a teaching career and is involved in community service. | $1,000 | May 29 | SGO

Master Gardeners

Putnam County seniors who plan to pursue a degree in plant science, horticulture, floriculture, architectural landscape design, forestry, botany or other environmental-related program. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension. | $500 | April 30 | SGO

Mental Health Association in Putnam County

Putnam seniors who plan to pursue a career related to mental health or in human services such as social work, psychology, nursing, education, counseling, community mental health, or child and family studies. | $500 | March 27 | SGO

Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship

Philipstown senior who volunteers for a local nonprofit and/or has worked for a local business. Sponsored by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000 | April 12 | SGO

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Offers the Robert Christie Memorial Award for a Haldane senior involved in community service and volunteerism. | May 29 | SGO

Philipstown Republican Committee

Awarded to a Philipstown senior who demonstrates leadership qualities, participates in extracurricular activities and demonstrates superior moral character. | $250 | April 17 | SGO

Putnam County Children’s Committee

Putnam seniors who exhibit a “commitment to service to the community, and strength of purpose in achieving an educational goal, ability and maturity.” | $500 | April 24 | SGO

Putnam County Sheriff’s PBA

Putnam seniors, on basis of need and potential for success. | April 29 | SGO

The VFW Leadership Scholarship Award

The James Harvey Hustis Veterans of Foreign War post 2362 offers a leadership scholarship to graduating Haldane seniors with leadership qualities who participate in extracurricular activities and community service and demonstrate a high moral character | May 29 | SGO

Beacon

Andy Vito/Harold Tompkins/Ron Vece Scholarship

Funded by the Hudson Valley Umpires Association, this scholarship is for seniors in Dutchess County who played high school baseball. | $750 to $1,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Anthony P. Howard Scholarship Fund

Beacon High School senior who submits essay discussing impact of substance abuse, addition and trauma on mental health. | $500 | SGO

ATHENA Adult Scholarship

Dutchess females who has been out of high school or college for five years and are pursuing degrees at a New York or online school. | $1,000 to $2,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Beacon Elks Lodge 1493

The Elks offer the Rush Greenough Scholarship to a BHS senior with “extraordinary community service” and the Doc Roberts Scholarship to a BHS senior who plans to pursue an engineering or technology-related degree. | Varies. | May 6 | SGO

Beacon Schools PTOs

The Parent-Teacher Organizations at J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools offer scholarships to Beacon seniors who attended each of them. The Beacon High School PTO also offers scholarships. | $300 to $1,500 | May | SGO

Bianca Knight Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors pursuing careers in human services or ministry. | $1,000 | May 6 | Apply

Camerata Chorale Scholarship

Dutchess senior pursuing a career in music or music education. | $1,000 | May 1 | Apply

Charles S. North Scholarship for Music and Art

Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music performance, music/art education or visual arts (ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, crafts, photography, video, filmmaking and architecture). | $1,500+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Dustin James Fallen Police Officer Memorial Fund

BHS seniors who plan to pursue a career in law enforcement, emergency services or the military. | $500 | April 15 | SGO | Apply

Dutchess County Agricultural Society

Dutchess seniors and college students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture, horticulture or human ecology or a career related to agriculture or horticulture. | May 8 | Apply

Dutchess County Counseling Association

Dutchess senior with 90 average or better. | $1,000 | April 24 | SGO | Apply

Dutchess County Music Educators Association

Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music or the arts. | $500 | May 1 | SGO | Apply

Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Dutchess seniors and college students of Irish descent. | $1,000 | April 30 | SGO | Apply

Eileen Hickey Nursing Scholarship

Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing at a New York school. | $1,500+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Frank Thomas Groff Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. | $1,000 annually | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

George A. and Catherine V. Quill Scholarship

BHS seniors “who must apply themselves to prosper or those who are able to demonstrate financial need.” | $1,000 to $1,500 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

H. Normington Schofield Scholarship

BHS seniors who plan to major in environmental studies or education. | $1,000+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Honorable Anthony L. Pagones Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess senior, preferably a Beacon resident, who intends to study law, political science/government or criminal justice. | $1,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Hudson Valley Financial Professionals

Dutchess seniors who plan to pursue a career in the financial services industry such as banking, finance, insurance or investment banking. | $500 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Hudson Valley School Food Service Directors Scholarship

BHS seniors planning to study food service, hospitality, hotel management or dietetics. | $1,000 | April 20 | Apply

Jennifer Coudrey Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess female seniors who plan to pursue a career in physical therapy. | $1,000+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Joseph H. and Mildred C. McManus Scholarship

Dutchess seniors or recent graduates “who must apply themselves to prosper or who demonstrate financial need.” | $1,500 annually | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Joseph H. Gellert/Dutchess County Bar Association

Dutchess students enrolled in law school. | $1,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Joseph S. Guarneri Sr. Memorial Scholarship

BHS senior “who has overcome or is overcoming personal, financial, family or emotional difficulties.” | $650+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Juan Lafuente Leadership Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who demonstrate academic achievement (especially in math and science); leadership contributions to school and community; and character. Students must attend a New York college. | $1,000 to $1,500 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Landon R. Gray Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are male and African-American and plan to pursue a degree in education, human services, technology or media. | $1,000 | May 6 | SGO | Apply

Leslie C. and Irene G. Roe Athletic Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who have demonstrated outstanding athletic skills and will attend a New York community college or SUNY/CUNY school. | $1,500 annually | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Marjorie A. Rifenburg Scholarship

BHS seniors of African-American descent. | Up to $4,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Mary McKenzie Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors of African-American descent. | $500 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Maynard and Ferne Brownell Family Scholarship

BHS seniors with financial need and athletic and/or community service. | $750 annually | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Michael P. Murphy Public Service Graduate Scholarship

Dutchess graduate students planning a career in government. | $1,000+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Norman and Rita Nussbickel Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors “who have demonstrated excellent academic and athletic achievement and have a meaningful record of community service.” | $2,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity – Upsilon Tau Chapter

Dutchess seniors with 85 or better average. | $1,000 | March 25 | Apply

R&M Promotions Latino High School Scholarship

Dutchess seniors of Hispanic origin. | Varies. | April 3 | SGO | Apply

Richard W. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess senior with “significant economic, physical, developmental or emotional barrier(s)” who will enroll at a New York college. | $1,000 to $1,500 | CFHV | May 1 | Apply

Robert K. and Clara Lou Gould Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors with “extensive community service experience.” | $2,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Stephanie D. Brown & Barbara M. Murphy Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who intend to major in education and become elementary, middle school or high school teachers. | $1,000 to $2,000 | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

Steven and Linda Lant Family Scholarship

Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a major in business or finance at a New York school. | $2,500+ | May 1 | CFHV | Apply

TEG Joyce A. Betros Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are TEG Federal Credit Union members (or whose parent or guardian is) who demonstrate academic achievement and commitment to community. | $1,000 | April 1 | SGO | Apply

TWINKS Social and Civic Club – Poughkeepsie Chapter

Dutchess seniors who are African American | Varies. | April 15 | Apply