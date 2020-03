Registration is open for the 18th annual Cold Spring Fire Academy, which is scheduled to take place from July 27 to 31.

The free, weeklong program is open to children and teenagers ages 8 to 13, who will be issued uniforms and photo ID tags and receive training from firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in the cause of fires and prevention, the use of equipment, CPR and first aid, teamwork and physical fitness.

To register, visit philipstownny.myrec.com. For more information, visit coldspringfd.org.