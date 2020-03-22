Dutchess Has First COVID-19 Death

69-year-man dies at MidHudson Regional

The first Dutchess County resident has died from complications related to COVID-19, the county health department announced on Sunday (March 22).

It said it could not provide specific information such as the man’s identity and where he lived because of privacy laws but said he was 69 years old and went to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie after he had trouble breathing and died on Friday (March 20). He had not been screened or monitored by the health department for COVID-19 before going to the hospital, the agency said.

“We have lost a neighbor and extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. “We are grateful to the compassionate healthcare professional on the front line today caring for patients across our community. This is a stark reminder of the challenge and toll we all face as come together to respond to this emergency.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said the department has been in touch with the victim’s family “for necessary screening as well as support. We implore every individual to do their part in the fight by staying home and helping to stop the spread.”

The county has more than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and those numbers are expected to increase as more testing becomes available, the county said.