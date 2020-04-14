Nonprofit Guide

Charities are feeling the squeeze

Times are especially tough for nonprofits, many of whom, because of COVID-19, canceled fundraisers that account for much of their annual revenue. We thought it was an opportune time to share selections from a list of nonprofits that appeared in a Last-Minute Giving Guide in our Dec. 27 issue, as well as links for newly formed funds established to address community needs due to the shutdown.

As part of the recently enacted federal stimulus package, taxpayers who take the standard deduction on their 2020 tax return will still be able to deduct up to $300 in charitable donations.

COVID-19

Dutchess Responds

dutchessresponds.org

Mutual Aid Beacon

beaconmutualaid.com

Community Cares Putnam

communitycares.org

Putnam COVID Response

putnamcovidresponse.org

First Responders Fund

healthresearch.org/donation-form

ANIMALS

Animal Rescue Foundation

arfbeacon.org

Dutchess County SPCA

dcspca.org

Mid Hudson Animal Aid (Cat Sanctuary)

midhudsonanimalaid.org

Putnam County SPCA

spcaputnam.org

Putnam Humane Society

puthumane.org

ARTS, MUSIC & THEATER

Beacon Arts Community Association

beaconarts.org

Chapel Restoration

chapelrestoration.org

Garrison Art Center

garrisonartcenter.org

Howland Cultural Center

howlandculturalcenter.org

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

hvshakespeare.org

Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center

visitmanitoga.org

Philipstown Depot Theatre

philipstowndepottheatre.org

COMMUNITY

Habitat for Humanity

habitatnewburgh.org

United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region

uwdor.org

United Way of Westchester and Putnam

uwwp.org

FIRST RESPONDERS

Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps

P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508

Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1

154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department

12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps

P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.

1616 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524

North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1

504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps

14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

HUNGER

Beacon Community Kitchen

c/o Multi-Services, Inc., P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508

Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK

Fareground Community Kitchen

fareground.org

Philipstown Food Pantry

presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html

St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry

beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

LIBRARIES

Butterfield Public Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Desmond-Fish Public Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

REHABILITATION SERVICES

CoveCare Center

covecarecenter.org

In My Mother’s House Resource Center For Women

15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub

philipstownhub.org

Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center

pnwwrc.org

Support Connection

supportconnection.org