Nonprofit Guide

Charities are feeling the squeeze

Times are especially tough for nonprofits, many of whom, because of COVID-19, canceled fundraisers that account for much of their annual revenue. We thought it was an opportune time to share selections from a list of nonprofits that appeared in a Last-Minute Giving Guide in our Dec. 27 issue, as well as links for newly formed funds established to address community needs due to the shutdown.

As part of the recently enacted federal stimulus package, taxpayers who take the standard deduction on their 2020 tax return will still be able to deduct up to $300 in charitable donations.

COVID-19

Dutchess Responds
dutchessresponds.org

Mutual Aid Beacon
beaconmutualaid.com

Community Cares Putnam
communitycares.org

Putnam COVID Response
putnamcovidresponse.org

First Responders Fund
healthresearch.org/donation-form

ANIMALS

Animal Rescue Foundation
arfbeacon.org

Dutchess County SPCA
dcspca.org

Mid Hudson Animal Aid (Cat Sanctuary)
midhudsonanimalaid.org

Putnam County SPCA
spcaputnam.org

Putnam Humane Society
puthumane.org

ARTS, MUSIC & THEATER

Beacon Arts Community Association
beaconarts.org

Chapel Restoration
chapelrestoration.org

Garrison Art Center
garrisonartcenter.org

Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcenter.org

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
hvshakespeare.org

Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center
visitmanitoga.org

Philipstown Depot Theatre
philipstowndepottheatre.org

COMMUNITY

Habitat for Humanity
habitatnewburgh.org

United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region
uwdor.org

United Way of Westchester and Putnam
uwwp.org

FIRST RESPONDERS

Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508

Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1
154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.
1616 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524

North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1
504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

HUNGER

Beacon Community Kitchen
c/o Multi-Services, Inc., P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508
Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK

Fareground Community Kitchen
fareground.org

Philipstown Food Pantry
presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html

St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

LIBRARIES

Butterfield Public Library
butterfieldlibrary.org

Desmond-Fish Public Library
desmondfishlibrary.org

Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org

REHABILITATION SERVICES

CoveCare Center
covecarecenter.org

In My Mother’s House Resource Center For Women
15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
philipstownhub.org

Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center
pnwwrc.org

Support Connection
supportconnection.org

