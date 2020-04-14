Nonprofit Guide

Charities are feeling the squeeze
Times are especially tough for nonprofits, many of whom, because of COVID-19, canceled fundraisers that account for much of their annual revenue. We thought it was an opportune time to share selections from a list of nonprofits that appeared in a Last-Minute Giving Guide in our Dec. 27 issue, as well as links for newly formed funds established to address community needs due to the shutdown.
As part of the recently enacted federal stimulus package, taxpayers who take the standard deduction on their 2020 tax return will still be able to deduct up to $300 in charitable donations.
COVID-19
Dutchess Responds
dutchessresponds.org
Mutual Aid Beacon
beaconmutualaid.com
Community Cares Putnam
communitycares.org
Putnam COVID Response
putnamcovidresponse.org
First Responders Fund
healthresearch.org/donation-form
ANIMALS
Animal Rescue Foundation
arfbeacon.org
Dutchess County SPCA
dcspca.org
Mid Hudson Animal Aid (Cat Sanctuary)
midhudsonanimalaid.org
Putnam County SPCA
spcaputnam.org
Putnam Humane Society
puthumane.org
ARTS, MUSIC & THEATER
Beacon Arts Community Association
beaconarts.org
Chapel Restoration
chapelrestoration.org
Garrison Art Center
garrisonartcenter.org
Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcenter.org
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
hvshakespeare.org
Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center
visitmanitoga.org
Philipstown Depot Theatre
philipstowndepottheatre.org
COMMUNITY
Habitat for Humanity
habitatnewburgh.org
United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region
uwdor.org
United Way of Westchester and Putnam
uwwp.org
FIRST RESPONDERS
Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508
Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1
154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524
Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524
Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.
1616 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524
North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1
504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
HUNGER
Beacon Community Kitchen
c/o Multi-Services, Inc., P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508
Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK
Fareground Community Kitchen
fareground.org
Philipstown Food Pantry
presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html
St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry
LIBRARIES
Butterfield Public Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Desmond-Fish Public Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
REHABILITATION SERVICES
CoveCare Center
covecarecenter.org
In My Mother’s House Resource Center For Women
15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
philipstownhub.org
Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center
pnwwrc.org
Support Connection
supportconnection.org